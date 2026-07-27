Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection: Vijay film sails past 200 cr; beats Maharaja, Sikandar lifetime in 4 days

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection: Vijay’s final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, has finally picked up pace at the box office after a not-so-bright start. The film missed the ₹100 crore worldwide opening it had been predicted to bag, but then recovered over the weekend to cross ₹200 crore on Sunday. Now, the political actioner faces the all-important Monday test, which will determine its lifetime haul.

Jana Nayagan box office update

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection day 4: Vijay's final film is doing well at the box office.

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Jana Nayagan opened to houseful shows in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, but outside the state, the situation was not as impressive. In the end, the film earned ₹78 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. This wasn’t enough to get the film in the top 5 opening Tamil films of all time, a rather disappointing figure for what is Vijay’s final film. Jana Nayagan faced a drop on Friday, but recovered well on Saturday and Sunday, netting ₹28.90 crore and ₹32 crore respectively in India. This takes the film’s domestic haul to an impressive ₹124 crore net ( ₹146 crore gross) over its four-day extended weekend.

Overseas, the film fared slightly better, largely on the back of a stellar premiere in the United States. In North America, Jana Nayagan earned over $2 million on its opening day. In other territories, it brought over $1 million. By the end of Sunday, the film had taken its overseas earnings to a more than impressive $7.5 million. Its worldwide gross now stands at ₹217 crore, making it the second Tamil film of the year to reach the mark after Suriya’s Karuppu.

Jana Nayagan beats Maharaja

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{{^usCountry}} In just four days, Jana Nayagan has crossed ₹200 crore worldwide, beating the lifetime collection of several recent Tamil hits, including Maharaja ( ₹190 crore), Dragon ( ₹150 crore), and Vidaamuyarchi ( ₹138 crore). It has also surpassed the final collection of Salman Khan’s actioner Sikandar, which grossed ₹176 crore worldwide. Jana Nayagan will now aim to breach the ₹300 crore mark and overtake Good Bad Ugly ( ₹248 crore) and Karuppu ( ₹310 crore). All about Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In just four days, Jana Nayagan has crossed ₹200 crore worldwide, beating the lifetime collection of several recent Tamil hits, including Maharaja ( ₹190 crore), Dragon ( ₹150 crore), and Vidaamuyarchi ( ₹138 crore). It has also surpassed the final collection of Salman Khan’s actioner Sikandar, which grossed ₹176 crore worldwide. Jana Nayagan will now aim to breach the ₹300 crore mark and overtake Good Bad Ugly ( ₹248 crore) and Karuppu ( ₹310 crore). All about Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

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Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, is Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged move to politics. The film was slated for release in January but had to be delayed after it could not obtain the certification from the CBFC. In the meantime, Vijay’s TVK won the TN Assembly Elections, and the star took oath as the state’s CM. The film features a prominent ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain.