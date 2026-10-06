Jason Sanjay talks about his college romance that lasted for over a year before he made Sigma: ‘It was a mutual breakup’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and superstar C Joseph Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, recently debuted as a director in Kollywood with Sigma. He recently appeared on VJ Siddhu’s vlogs alongside the film’s lead, Sundeep Kishan, to promote it. In a lighthearted moment, Jason candidly talked about a relationship he was in for more than a year before they broke up because of long-distance.

Jason Sanjay talks about college romance

Jason Sanjay talked about a past relationship before his Kollywood debut.

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During the ‘mottamadi party’ (rooftop party) in the vlog, Jason spoke about his private life for the first time. He stated that he fell in love only once, in college, and they broke up after a year. “There was only one love. It was a while ago, when we were in college,” said the 26-year-old, adding, “We were in love for a year-and-a-half. It was a mutual breakup; we made the decision together.”

Jason stated that the breakup occurred while he was studying filmmaking abroad, noting that the distance was isolating. When asked how he coped with the breakup at the time, he responded, “I used to listen to Yuvan Shankar Raja’s love songs.” He also said that he stayed away from social media during heartbreak. “I didn’t want to post stories on Instagram, because if I do that and we reconnect, we can’t get out of it. We maintained the distance,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Saying that it has been a few years since his breakup, the debutant said his focus since then has been on making a film rather than dating. “I am okay now. It was good at the time. But we’ve moved on with our lives. After that, I got down to making Sigma,” he said. Jason studied at the Toronto Film School in Canada from 2018 to 2020 and at the Central Film School in London from 2020 to 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saying that it has been a few years since his breakup, the debutant said his focus since then has been on making a film rather than dating. “I am okay now. It was good at the time. But we’ve moved on with our lives. After that, I got down to making Sigma,” he said. Jason studied at the Toronto Film School in Canada from 2018 to 2020 and at the Central Film School in London from 2020 to 2022. {{/usCountry}}

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Jason Sanjay’s debut with Sigma

Jason’s debut as a director was highly publicised, with the debutant giving numerous interviews to promote the film starring Sundeep, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan and Yog Japee.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film hit screens on October 2 after being postponed from its original release date. It was supposed to be released on July 31, but the release date was shifted to avoid a clash with Vijay’s much-delayed final film, Jana Nayagan. The film opened to lukewarm reviews and has collected ₹6.10 crore worldwide in four days, according to the trade website Sacnilk.