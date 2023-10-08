Jawan actor Priyamani on age-shaming comments: 'Nobody tells men that they are 50 or 40-year-old uncles'

Priyamani is receiving praise for her performance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 39 year-old actor opened up about facing negative comments related to her age and appearance. The actor said that the age-shaming comments are only pointed towards women as no one calls 40 or 50 year-old men as uncles. (Also read: The Canadian Lad reviews Jawan, shares 3 things Marvel can learn from the film: ‘This is missing in Hollywood’)

Priyamani on women receiving negative comments

Priyamani opened up about facing age-shaming comments.(Instagram)

In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Priyamani opened up about the tendency of age-shaming comments being only directed at female actors. She said, “When men get older, nobody tells them that they are 50 or 40-year-old uncles. When women hit 30 or 35, they start calling us aunties. But that’s okay because they are not realising, that tomorrow they will also cross this age. For me, its just... don't give them importance."

How Priyamani deals with these comments

The actor further added about how she tackles these comments and chooses to focus on her own work instead. “I proudly say that I am a 39-year-old very good-looking girl who is very comfortable in her shoes and very comfortable in her body. I find myself hot. If others do or not, that’s absolutely fine. No issues, I am not going to sit you down and call me hot. You don't me, absolutely fine. But there are other people who do like me." she said.

In the same interview, she added that earlier she was bothered by these comments but with time she has realized that whatever she does there will be some comments. So, there is no need to give importance and that one minute of fame to that person.

Meanwhile, Priyamani also spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan and how he treated everyone equally on the sets of the film. She said that the actor made each and every actor comfortable on set and answered so many questions about work and life.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan features several female actors including Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra, apart from Nayanthara. It released on the occasion of Janmashtami, September 7. The film has broken the record at the worldwide box office by becoming the first Hindi film in the history of Indian Cinema to cross ₹1100 crores worldwide.

