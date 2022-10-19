Jyotika shares intense workout video as she turns 44: Will change the way I age

Actor Jyotika, who recently made her debut on Instagram, treated fans to a video from her workout session. She recently turned 44 and shared that she’s gifting herself strength and health on her birthday. She also added that she won't let age change her as she embraced functional training. Also read: Jyotika makes Instagram debut, Suriya welcomes her

She wrote in the caption of the video: “Gifting myself this birthday with strength n health. Functional training with the extremely gifted Mahesh Ghanekar. I will not let age change me, I will change the way I age.” In the video, she appeared sweating it with her fitness trainer at on different days.

Soon after her post went live, Manjima Mohan took to the comment section and replied to her, “Woah” followed by a fire emoji. One fan added, "Oh my god. This is so inspiring.” One more fan commented, “True inspiration to many like me.”

Jyotika recently jumped on the social bandwagon and joined Instagram. In her first post, she wrote: “Hello everyone! On social media for the very first time ! A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries.” She also posted a series of pictures from her recent trek to the Himalayas during Independence Day.

Sharing a glimpse of trip, she said, “At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes , 70 km trek with the awesome team of Bikat adventures- Rahul ,Sachin, Raul and Ashwin, the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz bhai. Thank u. Life is only an existence, unless we start living it! India is gorgeous! Jai hind!.”

Jyotika is all set to begin work on her upcoming Malayalam project, Kaathal. It will be directed by The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby. It marks the collaboration between Jyotika and Mammootty for the first time.

The actor was last seen in Tamil film Udanpirappe, which was produced by her actor husband Suriya.

