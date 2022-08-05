Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Kajal Aggarwal to make acting comeback after welcoming first child, to join Indian 2 sets from September

Kajal Aggarwal to make acting comeback after welcoming first child, to join Indian 2 sets from September

tamil cinema
Published on Aug 05, 2022 10:44 AM IST
  • Kajal Aggarwal revealed during an Instagram live chat with Neha Dhupia that she will mark her acting comeback by returning to the sets of Indian 2 in September. 
Kajal Aggarwal welcomed a baby boy in April.&nbsp;
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who took a break from acting to embrace motherhood, is all set to don the greasepaint again as she has confirmed her comeback. In an Instagram live chat with Neha Dhupia, Kajal said she will return to the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 on September 13. This also means that the Shankar directorial, which was put on the backburner for over two years after an accident killed three technicians on the sets, has been revived. Also read: Kajal Aggarwal gives a peek at son Neil's face in new pic as she thanks everyone for ‘best birthday ever’. See pic

In the clip from the Instagram live, Kajal can be seen telling Neha Dhupia that she’s going to resume shoot for Indian 2 from September 13. Several fans of Kajal took to the comments section and shared their excitement for her comeback.

Indian 2 is the sequel to the highly successful 1996 vigilante action-drama starring Kamal Haasan. The sequel marks the reunion of Kamal and filmmaker Shankar after two decades. The film also stars Siddharth and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.

Kajal was last seen in Tamil romantic comedy Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Recently, Kamal Haasan confirmed that Indian 2 has not been shelved. During the promotions of his last release Vikram, he clarified that the shoot of Indian 2 will resume soon. “Talks are going on to resume its shooting soon,” he said.

Talking about Indian 2, he added that nearly 60% shoot is complete and efforts are being put to resolve the conflicts surrounding the project and finish the pending shooting. Filmmaker Shankar, who has been working with Ram Charan over the last couple of months, will take a break from the shoot of the yet-untitled film, to complete another schedule for Indian 2.

Topics
kajal aggarwal kamal haasan
