Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Narayanan’s Thevar Magan sequel shelved, reveal sources

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is currently busy shooting for Shankar’s upcoming magnum opus Indian 2, was supposed to team up with filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan for a yet-untitled project which was announced last year. Now, reliable sources have confirmed that the film has been shelved following a mutual decision by the actor and the filmmaker. Also read: Kamal Haasan visits ‘master’ K Viswanath at his home

Mahesh had collaborated with Kamal Haasan for the first time as the editor on his film Vishwaroopam and its sequel Vishwaroopam 2. After being impressed with his recent Malayalam directorial Malik; Kamal Haasan had expressed his interest to collaborate with Mahesh. Last year, it was announced that the duo will join hands on a film.

As per latest, the project has been dropped over creative differences. “Yes, Mahesh’s film with Kamal Haasan is not happening. It was supposed to be a continuation of Thevar Magan and they had planned to start shoot immediately after the release of Vikram. However, both of them have mutually decided to shelve the project over creative differences,” a source close to Haasan told Hindustan Times. The 1992 release Thevar Magan starred Kamal and Sivaji Ganesan. The critically acclaimed film won five National Awards and was later remade in Hindi as Virasat and in Kannada as Thandege Thakka Maga.

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s latest Malayalam directorial Ariyippu, which had its international premiere at 75th Locarno Film Festival, will premiere on Netflix on December 16.

Starring Kunchacko Boban, Divyaprabha and Danish Hussain among others, Ariyippu follows the crisis a couple working in a factory has to face when a scandalous video gets leaked.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, is on the verge of wrapping up Indian 2. The film, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. Following this, Kamal is all set to reunite with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after 35 years. Last month, a statement was released announcing the reunion of the duo, which had last worked in Tamil gangster drama, Nayakan.

