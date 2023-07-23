Kanguva first glimpse: Suriya sports long hair as a fierce warrior; fans say film will ‘break all records’

The first glimpse of actor Suriya in his upcoming Tamil film Kanguva has been revealed. Taking to its YouTube channel, Saregama Tamil on Sunday unveiled the teaser of Kanguva on Suriya's 48th birthday. (Also Read | Kanguva 1st poster: Suriya's next promises to be an action-packed thriller, more details will be out on actor's birthday)

Kanguva first glimpse

Suriya in a still from Kanguva first glimpse.

In the over two-minute-long video, Suriya is seen as a fierce warrior who leads an army to war. He sports long hair and has a rustic look in the teaser. The video featured the background of a dark night, dead bodies, an eagle, a horse, a masked warrior followed by a massive army.

Suriya in Kanguva

Suriya's character is seen killing a person with a lit arrow. He runs through the forest with a chain made of tiger claws around his neck. As the video came to an end, Suriya looked towards the sky with an axe in one hand and a mask in the other. He screamed while a volley of arrows was shot from behind him at the enemies. The video ended with Suriya smiling and saying at the camera, "All well?" Suriya also shared the first glimpse on his Twitter page.

Fans' reaction to Kanguva

Reacting to the first glimpse, a fan wrote, "Exceptional glimpse, a visual treat. Suriya as Kanguva is mind-blowing. The BGM and the elevating points of the glimpse were total goosebumps." "That final shout by Surya sir, complete goosebumps," read a comment. "No doubt, it's going to create history," commented a person. "I think this film has the potential to break all records of the Indian film industry," said another fan. "It's not just a glimpse, it's pure goosebumps," wrote a social media user.

More about Kanguva

"The fearless man. The wildlife. The powerful story. Get ready to witness it all... The King is here," Studio Green posted on Twitter alongside the first video glimpse of the movie. Kanguva, billed as a "mighty valiant saga", is being directed by filmmaker Siva. It is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green and also features actor Disha Patani.

Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and visuals are from cinematographer Vetri Palanisany. The first glimpse is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English languages. It will be out in four more languages soon.

According to the makers, "Kanguva will be raw, rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film". The film will release in 3D in 10 different languages. Kanguva will be released in early 2024.

