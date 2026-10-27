Karthi posts rare childhood pic and sweet birthday wish for dad Sivakumar as he turns 85

Veteran Tamil actor Sivakumar turned 85 on October 27. To mark the occasion, his younger son, actor Karthi, posted a rare childhood picture. He also penned a sweet birthday wish to honour his father and his journey. The picture Karthi shared also features his mother, Lakshmi Kumari.

Karthi’s birthday wish for Sivakumar

Karthi is the younger son of veteran Tamil actor Sivakumar. His elder brother is Suriya.

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Karthi posted a monochrome picture taken during his childhood. It sees a young Sivakumar pointing towards the camera. Lakshmi, who holds a toddler, Karthi, looks on as he smiles, holding a balloon in his hand. “Happy birthday Appa!” wrote the actor while posting the picture. Praising Sivakumar, he added, “Your discipline, integrity, kindness, knowledge and the dignity with which you lead your life is a golden standard, in every sense.”

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{{^usCountry}} His comment section was filled with fans also wishing the veteran on his birthday. “Happy birthday, #Sivakumar Ayya. You have always spoken straight and lived honestly, and you teach by example, on screen and off. Thank you for showing us how to stay clean, fit and free of bad habits. Wishing you strength and good health, as always,” read one fan comment. “Happy Birthday Siva Kumar sir live long with health and happiness,” wrote another. Others also asked Karthi to share childhood pictures with his elder brother, actor Suriya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His comment section was filled with fans also wishing the veteran on his birthday. “Happy birthday, #Sivakumar Ayya. You have always spoken straight and lived honestly, and you teach by example, on screen and off. Thank you for showing us how to stay clean, fit and free of bad habits. Wishing you strength and good health, as always,” read one fan comment. “Happy Birthday Siva Kumar sir live long with health and happiness,” wrote another. Others also asked Karthi to share childhood pictures with his elder brother, actor Suriya. {{/usCountry}}

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Sivakumar, whose real name is Palaniswamy, debuted in 1965 with Kaakum Karangal and has since worked in hundreds of Tamil films. His notable films include Saraswathi Sabatham (1966), Kandhan Karunai (1967), Thirumal Perumai (1968), Uyarndha Manithan (1968), Annakili (1976), Rosappu Ravikkaikari (1979) and Sindhu Bhairavi (1985). Sivakumar is even known for his roles on TV shows like Chithi and Annamalai. His sons, Suriya and Karthi, followed in his footsteps to become actors. His daughter Brindha is a playback singer.

Karthi’s recent work

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Karthi tasted success with Meiyazhagan in 2024, a film by C Prem Kumar in which he co-starred with Arvind Swamy. He played cameos in his brother’s film Kanguva and Nani’s HIT: The Third Case after that. This year, he returned to the screen with Vaa Vaathiyaar. It was released in theatres for Pongal and failed to make a mark. His most recent film, Sardar 2, hit screens in September and also got a lukewarm response.

Karthi now has HIT: The Fourth Case with Sailesh Kolanu lined up. His film Marshal has been delayed. He also has yet-to-be-titled films with Kalyan Shankar and Mohan Raja lined up. They are expected to hit screens next year.