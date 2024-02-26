 Sivakumar faces flak for throwing a fan’s gift on the floor - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Sivakumar faces flak for throwing a fan's gift on the floor; fans call it 'worst behaviour'

Sivakumar faces flak for throwing a fan’s gift on the floor; fans call it ‘worst behaviour’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 26, 2024 07:31 PM IST

A video of yesteryear actor Sivakumar, Suriya and Karthi's father, is doing rounds online, with him receiving flak for how he treated a fan at an event.

Veteran actor Sivakumar receives flak for how he behaved at an event in Chennai. The actor, Suriya and Karthi’s father, attended a book launch in the city. But more than the book, it is the incident that took place behind-the-scenes that drew everyone’s attention. A video shot by ABP Nadu is now doing the rounds online. (Also Read: Jahnvi Kapoor confirmed for Suriya’s Hindi film)

This is not the first time Sivakumar got into trouble for his behaviour

The incident

In the video, Sivakumar can be seen reacting with scorn towards a fan who wanted to give him a gift. An old man can be seen approaching him with a smile on his face and a shawl in his hand, but Sivakumar was in no mood for it. He can be seen grabbing the shawl and throwing it on the ground before making his way through the crowd with his entourage. When someone handed the fan the shawl, Sivakumar can be seen refusing to take it from him again and leaving.

Fans react

Fans have called the behaviour ‘worst,’ with one writing, “@Suriya_offl His actions directly anger others towards you, resulting in a loss of respect for your family. #Sivakumar #Suriya Don’t extend invitations to individuals of this nature for public functions. Just ignore them and withhold respect. #Tamilcinema #Ajithkumar𓃵 #Vijay. (sic)”

Not the first time

This is not the first time Sivakumar has lost his cool at an event. In 2018, he made headlines when he knocked down a fan’s phone from their hand when they tried to click a selfie with him. Similar to this instance, that video had also gone viral, with many criticising his actions. In a video message, he later apologised, stating, “Since many felt I should not have acted in such a manner, I express my deepest regret and apologise wholeheartedly.” He also called the fan taking the selfie ‘an invasion of privacy’ given that his permission wasn’t asked. He also bought the fan a new phone.

About Sivakumar

Sivakumar is a veteran actor who debuted in the 1960s, playing everything from protagonists to antagonists and supporting roles. He acted in around 190 films and has also taken up roles in television. Even though he stopped acting in the early 2000s, he is often invited to events.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
