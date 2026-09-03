‘You know this better than anyone’: Karthi recalls meeting CM Vijay to discuss piracy issue in Kollywood

Actor Karthi is busy promoting his upcoming film Sardar 2, which will hit screens next week. While speaking to the press with co-stars Ashika Ranganath and SJ Suryah, he mentioned that he had discussed the piracy issue plaguing Kollywood with CM C Joseph Vijay. He also mentioned pointing out to the actor-politician that nobody knows the issue better than he does, given that Jana Nayagan was leaked online months before its release.

Karthi talks to Vijay about movie piracy

Karthi met C Joseph Vijay after he became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

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Karthi was asked about the piracy issue in Kollywood with films appearing online even before their theatrical release. Hoping for strong action against pirates, the actor said, “Yes, Vijay sir, our CM understands this issue well. I hope he will take strong action.” He further added, “When I met our CM, I told him, anna, mathavangala vida ungalukku nallave theriyum. Neengale paathukonga (Brother, you understand this better than anyone else. Please take care of it yourself).” When asked if politics was part of his future, Karhi laughed it off and said his only aim is to deliver good films.

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{{^usCountry}} Jana Nayagan was supposed to be released in theatres in January for Pongal, but was eventually released in July after CBFC clearance. The film was leaked online in HD print in April as the team awaited certification. Numerous arrests were made in the case. The film had high expectations, being Vijay’s final film. It opened to lukewarm reviews and collected ₹324.38 crore gross worldwide. Gets candid about his recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jana Nayagan was supposed to be released in theatres in January for Pongal, but was eventually released in July after CBFC clearance. The film was leaked online in HD print in April as the team awaited certification. Numerous arrests were made in the case. The film had high expectations, being Vijay’s final film. It opened to lukewarm reviews and collected ₹324.38 crore gross worldwide. Gets candid about his recent work {{/usCountry}}

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At an event while promoting Sardar 2, Karthi also got candid about his recent work. Talking about his 2023 flop Japan, he said, “I’ve always wanted to work with Raju Murugan sir. So, Japan was important to me. Sadly, it did not work.” He also added, “After watching Aavesham (2024) I felt, this is the kind of film I expected Japan to be.”

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He also spoke about the appreciation Kaithi (2019), Sardar (2022) and Meiyazhagan (2024) received. “Every film is different, and we make films hoping to earn appreciation. We are like children trying to make our parents, the audience, happy. If we make a good film, you will appreciate it. If not, you will bash us. We are ready for both,” he said.

About Sardar 2

Sardar 2 is a sequel to the 2022 hit Sardar, which saw Karthi in dual roles as father and son, Chandra Bose and Vijay Prakash. The film was appreciated for tackling a social issue such as water toxicity and grossed ₹84 croreworldwide, according to the trade website Sacnilk. The sequel will be released in theatres on September 10, and it remains to be seen how it fares.