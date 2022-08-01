Karthik Subbaraj announces 2014 film Jigarthanda's sequel, fans request, 'don't spoil the name of the movie'. Watch

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj on Monday took to Twitter to announce that a sequel to his hit Tamil film Jigarthanda is in the works on the occasion of its 8th anniversary. Sharing a video, he said that the writing process has already begun. In the comments section of the video, fans expressed their excitement and asked Karthik if this is going to be his comeback. Also Read: Movie review: Jigarthanda is a failed attempt at showing stylised brutality

Karthik, who rose to fame with widely popular films such as Pizza and Jigarthanda, couldn’t meet the expectations of fans with his last two releases – Jagame Thandhiram and Mahaan. Karthik’s announcement regarding Jigarthanda 2 came out of the blue.

Expressing their excitement over the announcement, several fans requested him to not disappoint with the sequel. One fan asked if this will be his comeback. One fan wrote: “Jigarthanda is your best so far. After that, I can't find a movie in that class from you. I will watch Jigarthanda any day at any juncture. So think twice before creating part 2. And don't spoil the name of the movie (sic).” Another fan wrote in Tamil: “Please give a comeback, boss (sic).”

One more fan wrote: “Only one thing to convey, be in the mode you made JD1 . It's a cult classic we enjoy even today , indha elumban , andha sottai kaga compromise panni panna madhri pannadheenga plsssssssssss (Don’t compromise your vision for any Tom, Dick and Harry). The visuals, bgm of JD are still etched in our minds. Don't spoil it (sic).”

Jigarthanda is the story of a filmmaker who sets out to make a gangster film inspired by the life of a real gangster from Madurai. While Siddharth played the gangster, Bobby Simhaa played the gangster. The film, which had music by Santosh Narayanan, was rumoured to be inspired from Korean action-comedy, Dirty Carnival.

