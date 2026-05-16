Karuppu box office collection day 2: Suriya thanks fans as film sees a huge jump and crosses 38 crore

Karuppu box office collection day 2: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu released in theatres on May 15 after facing last-minute delays and show cancellations. Fans who were awaiting the film for a long time, gave it a grand response. On its second day, the film has grown bigger and better, with collections showing a massive growth.

Karuppu box office collection

Karuppu box office collection day 2: Suriya plays the lead role in RJ Balaji's actioner.

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The latest update on Sacnilk states that Karuppu collected ₹23.35 crore on its second day of release. The film earned ₹15.50 crore on its opening day. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹44.98 crore and total India net collections to ₹38.85 crore so far.

The second day haul show a marked growth in numbers, given an overwhelming word of mouth on social media, Suriya's long-awaited return to mass actioner, and the positive reviews upon release. It will be interesting to see the opening weekend collection of the film after Sunday. It seems likely that the film will cross the ₹50 crore mark by Sunday.

Suriya thanks fans for the love to Karuppu

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday evening, Suriya took to his X account to post a video and thanked everyone for their love and support. He gave a shoutout to the cast and crew of the film as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday evening, Suriya took to his X account to post a video and thanked everyone for their love and support. He gave a shoutout to the cast and crew of the film as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He wrote, “The love, name & fame we are getting from across the globe, goes to the entire cast & crew of #Karuppu who believed & worked hard. Backed by @DreamWarriorpic, S R Prakash Babu & @prabhu_sr. Thank you dear @kalaivananoffl for focusing solely on our film till we locked the edit. You balanced our work alongside your newborn, much appreciate. Sai! No words to thank you @SaiAbhyankkar. Happy for the love you are getting. You are the backbone for our film to have this level of vibe & celebration in theaters. @dop_gkvishnu Bawa! Respect for the immense love you had for me while filming. You & your team worked day and night to give your best. Your love is the ‘magic dust’ on #Karuppu.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He wrote, “The love, name & fame we are getting from across the globe, goes to the entire cast & crew of #Karuppu who believed & worked hard. Backed by @DreamWarriorpic, S R Prakash Babu & @prabhu_sr. Thank you dear @kalaivananoffl for focusing solely on our film till we locked the edit. You balanced our work alongside your newborn, much appreciate. Sai! No words to thank you @SaiAbhyankkar. Happy for the love you are getting. You are the backbone for our film to have this level of vibe & celebration in theaters. @dop_gkvishnu Bawa! Respect for the immense love you had for me while filming. You & your team worked day and night to give your best. Your love is the ‘magic dust’ on #Karuppu.” {{/usCountry}}

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“@RJ_Balaji You promised me a blockbuster & you've also earned everybody's love while delivering it. Respect to your Manifestation powers. Shine brighter,” he concluded the note.

In Karuppu, Suriya plays a fighter who also knows how to win court battles, as he is portrayed as a lawyer in the film. Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and is based on a screenplay by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. In addition to Suriya and Trisha, the film also stars Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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