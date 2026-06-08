Karuppu OTT release: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's hit 300 crore film to stream in less than a month; when, where to watch

Karuppu OTT release: RJ Balaji’s Suriya-Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu was released in theatres on May 15. The film lost a valuable day when the production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, had dues to clear. Now, in less than a month after its theatrical release, the film is getting its digital release, leaving the internet confused. Know when and where to watch it.

When and where to watch Karuppu

Karuppu OTT release: Suriya plays the lead role in RJ Balaji's film.

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Karuppu will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 12, only 28 days from its theatrical release. “God mode ON (fire emoji) #KaruppuOnPrime, June 12,” wrote the OTT platform on social media while making the announcement. The announcement reveals that the Telugu dubbed version of Karuppu, Veerabhadrudu, will also be streaming from the same date. Apart from Tamil and Telugu, the film will also stream in Kannada and Hindi.

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{{^usCountry}} “S**t , the movie running successfully in theatres then why they're releasing here,” wondered one X (formerly Twitter) user reacting to the announcement. “Please extend 10 days and release theatrical it's doing good,” commented a fan. Another wondered why Balaji did not release the film in Hindi, writing, “He did not release the film in Hindi, but doing it on OTT.” Another pointed out, “It's very early...Theatrically #Karuppu is doing well.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “S**t , the movie running successfully in theatres then why they're releasing here,” wondered one X (formerly Twitter) user reacting to the announcement. “Please extend 10 days and release theatrical it's doing good,” commented a fan. Another wondered why Balaji did not release the film in Hindi, writing, “He did not release the film in Hindi, but doing it on OTT.” Another pointed out, “It's very early...Theatrically #Karuppu is doing well.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Others seemed excited to watch the film, with some even asking for an extended version. “Release uncut version plss,” commented a fan on Instagram, while another wrote, “add extended version.” About Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others seemed excited to watch the film, with some even asking for an extended version. “Release uncut version plss,” commented a fan on Instagram, while another wrote, “add extended version.” About Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. Sai Abhyankkar composed the film’s music. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. Sai Abhyankkar composed the film’s music. {{/usCountry}}

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Karuppu opened to mixed reviews in theatres. According to the trade website Sacnilk, it collected ₹193.40 crore net in India and ₹304.15 crore worldwide. The film delivered Suriya a much-needed hit. It tells the story of a guardian deity, Karuppusamy (Suriya), who takes on a human form after being challenged by a corrupt lawyer, Baby Kannan (Balaji). Another lawyer, Preethi (Trisha), joins the deity in his endeavour to prove justice can be delivered through fair means.

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Karuppu ends with a tease of a sequel, in which the deity takes on the parliament after the judiciary. However, the filmmakers have yet to make an official announcement about the film.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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