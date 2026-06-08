...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Karuppu OTT release: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's hit 300 crore film to stream in less than a month; when, where to watch

Karuppu OTT release: RJ Balaji's Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer opened to mixed reviews but performed well at the box office. When and where to watch it.

Jun 08, 2026 01:47 pm IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Karuppu OTT release: RJ Balaji’s Suriya-Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu was released in theatres on May 15. The film lost a valuable day when the production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, had dues to clear. Now, in less than a month after its theatrical release, the film is getting its digital release, leaving the internet confused. Know when and where to watch it.

When and where to watch Karuppu

Karuppu OTT release: Suriya plays the lead role in RJ Balaji's film.

Karuppu will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 12, only 28 days from its theatrical release. “God mode ON (fire emoji) #KaruppuOnPrime, June 12,” wrote the OTT platform on social media while making the announcement. The announcement reveals that the Telugu dubbed version of Karuppu, Veerabhadrudu, will also be streaming from the same date. Apart from Tamil and Telugu, the film will also stream in Kannada and Hindi.

Karuppu opened to mixed reviews in theatres. According to the trade website Sacnilk, it collected 193.40 crore net in India and 304.15 crore worldwide. The film delivered Suriya a much-needed hit. It tells the story of a guardian deity, Karuppusamy (Suriya), who takes on a human form after being challenged by a corrupt lawyer, Baby Kannan (Balaji). Another lawyer, Preethi (Trisha), joins the deity in his endeavour to prove justice can be delivered through fair means.

Karuppu ends with a tease of a sequel, in which the deity takes on the parliament after the judiciary. However, the filmmakers have yet to make an official announcement about the film.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

suriya
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Karuppu OTT release: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's hit 300 crore film to stream in less than a month; when, where to watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.