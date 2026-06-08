Karuppu OTT release: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's hit ₹300 crore film to stream in less than a month; when, where to watch
Karuppu OTT release: RJ Balaji's Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer opened to mixed reviews but performed well at the box office. When and where to watch it.
Karuppu OTT release: RJ Balaji’s Suriya-Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu was released in theatres on May 15. The film lost a valuable day when the production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, had dues to clear. Now, in less than a month after its theatrical release, the film is getting its digital release, leaving the internet confused. Know when and where to watch it.
When and where to watch Karuppu
Karuppu will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 12, only 28 days from its theatrical release. “God mode ON (fire emoji) #KaruppuOnPrime, June 12,” wrote the OTT platform on social media while making the announcement. The announcement reveals that the Telugu dubbed version of Karuppu, Veerabhadrudu, will also be streaming from the same date. Apart from Tamil and Telugu, the film will also stream in Kannada and Hindi.
“S**t , the movie running successfully in theatres then why they're releasing here,” wondered one X (formerly Twitter) user reacting to the announcement. “Please extend 10 days and release theatrical it's doing good,” commented a fan. Another wondered why Balaji did not release the film in Hindi, writing, “He did not release the film in Hindi, but doing it on OTT.” Another pointed out, “It's very early...Theatrically #Karuppu is doing well.”{{/usCountry}}
“S**t , the movie running successfully in theatres then why they're releasing here,” wondered one X (formerly Twitter) user reacting to the announcement. “Please extend 10 days and release theatrical it's doing good,” commented a fan. Another wondered why Balaji did not release the film in Hindi, writing, “He did not release the film in Hindi, but doing it on OTT.” Another pointed out, “It's very early...Theatrically #Karuppu is doing well.”{{/usCountry}}
Others seemed excited to watch the film, with some even asking for an extended version. “Release uncut version plss,” commented a fan on Instagram, while another wrote, “add extended version.”
About Karuppu{{/usCountry}}
Others seemed excited to watch the film, with some even asking for an extended version. “Release uncut version plss,” commented a fan on Instagram, while another wrote, “add extended version.”
About Karuppu{{/usCountry}}
Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. Sai Abhyankkar composed the film’s music.{{/usCountry}}
Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. Sai Abhyankkar composed the film’s music.{{/usCountry}}
Karuppu opened to mixed reviews in theatres. According to the trade website Sacnilk, it collected ₹193.40 crore net in India and ₹304.15 crore worldwide. The film delivered Suriya a much-needed hit. It tells the story of a guardian deity, Karuppusamy (Suriya), who takes on a human form after being challenged by a corrupt lawyer, Baby Kannan (Balaji). Another lawyer, Preethi (Trisha), joins the deity in his endeavour to prove justice can be delivered through fair means.
Karuppu ends with a tease of a sequel, in which the deity takes on the parliament after the judiciary. However, the filmmakers have yet to make an official announcement about the film.
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