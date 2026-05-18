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Karuppu worldwide box office collection day 3: Suriya film storms past 100 crore; beats Parasakthi, Kanguva lifetime

Karuppu worldwide box office collection day 3: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film has soared past the ₹100 crore in its opening weekend itself.

May 18, 2026 09:34 am IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Karuppu worldwide box office collection day 3: Tamil star Suriya has roared back into form at the box office with his latest release, Karuppu. Despite the drama surrounding its release and the cancellation of shows, Karuppu has gone from strength to strength in its opening weekend, both in India and abroad. The film coasted past the 100-crore mark worldwide in just three days, and is now looking to double that by the second weekend.

Karuppu box office update

Karuppu worldwide box office collection day 3: Suriya in a still from the film.

Karuppu has been unaffected by the delay and drama in its release. The film opened to 15.50 crore net in India on Friday, and saw a staggering 56% jump on Saturday, netting 24.15 crore. On Sunday, the film saw further growth, raking in over 28 crore. This takes the Suriya-starrer’s domestic box office haul to 68 crore net ( 78.75 crore gross). The film now needs to avoid a huge drop on its first Monday to keep its chances of a steady, healthy lifetime run alive.

Overseas, Suriya’s star power has helped the film get off to a strong start. The film has earned over $4.5 million internationally in its first three days. This takes the film’s worldwide haul after three days to an even 120 crore.

Karuppu beats Kanguva, Parasakthi

Several actors from the Tamil and Telugu industry congratulated Suriya on the success of the film and the response from fans. Naga Chaitanya wrote on X, “Very happy to hear all the positivity around @Suriya_offl Garu’s #Veerabhadrudu . Always looked forward to his films and versatile character selections . It’s an honour for @AnnapurnaStdios to be associated with the Telugu release. Congrats to the entire team on this.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

suriya trisha krishnan box office
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