Kasthuri Shankar explains why Vijay's TVK was not allowed to form government by TN governor: ‘Did not represent…’

The celebrations of actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party beating opponents in the Tamil Nadu elections were shortlived as the TN governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar informed them that they don’t have majority despite winning 107 seats. Amid calls from the Tamil film industry to allow Vijay to form the government or prove himself in a floor test in the assembly, actor Kasthuri Shankar, a member of the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) explains why Vijay is facing issues. (Also Read: Khushbu Sundar, Kamal Haasan, Vishal stand with Vijay's TVK as TN governor says ‘majority not established’) Kasthuri Shankar says Vijay should've pitched TVK as the single-largest party to the governor rather than a coalition.

Kasthuri Shankar on why Vijay’s TVK wasn’t allowed to form government Kasthuri spoke to ANI and congratulated Vijay for the ‘resounding mandate’ the people of TN have given him. She then explained that the actor-debut politician is facing issues with the governor as he did not present himself as a single party, and rather a coalition with Congress.

She said, “So, I believe that when Mr Vijay went to request for his opportunity to form the government, he did not represent himself and TVK as the single largest party with 107 seats. He went there as a two-party coalition; he took five MLA seats from the Congress to represent to the governor. I believe that is where there is an issue. Because if you’re a coalition, then you have to show a majority. Otherwise, you cannot go to the governor.”

Kasthuri also spoke about how the governor is just sticking to the ‘safest points’ of the law by now demanding that TVK show a majority. “I think the governor is sticking to the safest points of the law and safest elements of the Constitution. Nobody wants another election to happen in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, AIADMK, anybody who lost, including the Congress. So, I believe instead of being bedfellows with the DMK’s pre-poll allies, I believe Mr Vijay will be served best if he faces the floor test as TVK and then, I am confident that he will win. I believe Mr Vijay should think of his party before making alliances,” she said.