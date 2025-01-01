Keerthy Suresh reveals why she is still wearing turmeric thread instead of gold mangalsutra after marriage
Keerthy Suresh has been spotted promoting Baby John over the last few weeks, wearing a turmeric thread around her neck. The actor revealed why.
Keerthy Suresh got married to long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil, on December 12, 2024. The actor has been busy promoting Baby John over the last few weeks, and attended several events right after her wedding. In all these public appearances, fans saw Keerthy sporting a turmeric thread around her neck instead of a mangalsutra. In a new interview with Galatta India, the actor revealed why. (Also read: Keerthy Suresh reveals the timeline of her relationship with Antony Thattil: ‘I was in 12th; he is 7 years older’)
What Keerthy said
During the interview, Keerthy said: “There's a reason behind why I am wearing it to every promotion because we are not supposed to remove the sacred thread. You are not supposed to remove it until a certain date so basically you change it to a gold chain after a few days. I think if you had an auspicious date in a week or 10 days, I would have changed… to the gold chain. But I don't think we found an auspicious date and the date is towards the end of Jan.”
‘I thought it looked hot’
She went on to add, “So I will be wearing till then. Somebody even told me that if you don't want to wear it with your promotional clothes… the reason why it is tied here is also because it should touch your chest. It is sacred and also supposed to be very powerful. Once you change it to the golden chain, it is going to look normal. Some said that I can even put it inside but I thought it looked hot! I am happy that I am flaunting it.”
After solemnising her relationship in a traditional ceremony in Goa earlier this month, Keerthy took to Instagram and shared pictures from her D-Day. "#ForTheLoveOfNyke (heart emoji)," she captioned the post. One of the photos captured the moment when Keerthy and Antony exchanged the garlands. The couple also posed with their dog, looking extremely happy while performing the wedding rituals. Both Keerthy and Antony were dressed in traditional attire.
Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, Baby John hit cinemas today on the occasion of Christmas. Also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and Salman Khan (in a cameo), Baby John is co-produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.