Keerthy Suresh reveals why she is still wearing turmeric thread instead of gold mangalsutra after marriage

What Keerthy said

During the interview, Keerthy said: “There's a reason behind why I am wearing it to every promotion because we are not supposed to remove the sacred thread. You are not supposed to remove it until a certain date so basically you change it to a gold chain after a few days. I think if you had an auspicious date in a week or 10 days, I would have changed… to the gold chain. But I don't think we found an auspicious date and the date is towards the end of Jan.”

‘I thought it looked hot’

She went on to add, “So I will be wearing till then. Somebody even told me that if you don't want to wear it with your promotional clothes… the reason why it is tied here is also because it should touch your chest. It is sacred and also supposed to be very powerful. Once you change it to the golden chain, it is going to look normal. Some said that I can even put it inside but I thought it looked hot! I am happy that I am flaunting it.”

After solemnising her relationship in a traditional ceremony in Goa earlier this month, Keerthy took to Instagram and shared pictures from her D-Day. "#ForTheLoveOfNyke (heart emoji)," she captioned the post. One of the photos captured the moment when Keerthy and Antony exchanged the garlands. The couple also posed with their dog, looking extremely happy while performing the wedding rituals. Both Keerthy and Antony were dressed in traditional attire.

Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, Baby John hit cinemas today on the occasion of Christmas. Also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and Salman Khan (in a cameo), Baby John is co-produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios.