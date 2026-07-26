Leaked pictures of Sai Pallavi, Vijay Sethupathi shooting for Mani Ratnam film on Howrah Bridge remind fans of 96

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is currently shooting for his next film after facing a setback with the Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life in 2025. Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, who lead his yet-to-be-titled next, were spotted shooting in Kolkata recently. Pictures from the shooting have now been leaked online, and fans remarked that they reminded them of Sethupathi’s 2018 hit film, 96.

Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi shoot at Howrah Bridge

Pictures of Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi shooting for Mani Ratnam have been widely circulated.

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On Sunday, numerous pictures of Pallavi and Sethupathi shooting at Howrah Bridge were leaked online. The pictures show Sethupathi sporting a clean-shaven look while dressed in a black t-shirt, jeans and white sneakers. Pallavi is wearing a brown, flowing dress in the pictures with her curls left loose. While some pictures seem to have been taken as the actors were prepping for the scene, with Mani instructing them, others show them mid-scene. It looks like the actors were shooting a song in Kolkata.

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{{^usCountry}} Given that the makers haven’t released anything officially yet, fans were thrilled to get a glimpse of the film’s shoot. “What are you cooking #ManiRatnam?” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user posting the pictures. “VJs does look good in clean shave,” wrote another. One thought the pictures reminded them of 96, writing, “Looks so much like 96,” while another referenced Mani’s own 2015 film, writing, “Ok Kanmani 2.” One Redditor was happy to see the pictures: “Mani Ratnam making comeback with a Love Story is all I want!” “Sai pallavi+ Kolkata= (heart emoji),” wrote one, referring to her 2021 Telugu film, Shyam Singha Roy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Given that the makers haven’t released anything officially yet, fans were thrilled to get a glimpse of the film’s shoot. “What are you cooking #ManiRatnam?” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user posting the pictures. “VJs does look good in clean shave,” wrote another. One thought the pictures reminded them of 96, writing, “Looks so much like 96,” while another referenced Mani’s own 2015 film, writing, “Ok Kanmani 2.” One Redditor was happy to see the pictures: “Mani Ratnam making comeback with a Love Story is all I want!” “Sai pallavi+ Kolkata= (heart emoji),” wrote one, referring to her 2021 Telugu film, Shyam Singha Roy. {{/usCountry}}

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About Mani Ratnam’s next

In March this year, the film directed by Mani starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi was officially announced after weeks of rumours. It was also announced that AR Rahman will compose the music for it amid rumours that Sai Abhyankkar was on board. Fans were thrilled to see the announcement, given that they had wondered for a long time about the filmmaker’s next film.

Madras Talkies made a joint Instagram post with Lyca Productions, Sethupathi, and Pallavi. They wrote, “Delighted to welcome @sonymusic_south as the Audio Partner for #MadrasTalkiesProduction23. #Subaskaran presents. A #ManiRatnam Film. An @arrahman Musical. Produced by @lycaproductions @madrastalkies #IndiaTalkies. Starring @actorvijaysethupathi @saipallavi.senthamarai.”

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Mani’s last film, Thug Life, was made on a ₹200-300 crore budget; it collected less than ₹100 crore worldwide. Last seen in Gandhi Talks this year, Sethupathi also has Jailer 2, Train, Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, Arasan and Pocket Novel lined up. Pallavi debuted in Hindi with Ek Din this year, which failed to make a mark. She also has OM Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood and the Ramayana films lined up.