Maaran trailer: Dhanush's superstar journalist kills with his pen. Literally

Dhanush has shared the first trailer for his upcoming social drama with a tall serving of action, Maaran. Also starring Malavika Mohanan, the film is written and directed by Karthick Naren. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar, on March 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also read: Dhanush’s father says actor isn't divorced, calls it ‘regular family fight’

The trailer shows Dhanush as a superstar journalist named Maaran. He's known among his peers for being a drunk and difficult to deal with. He has a penchant for violence too and is seen stabbing a bunch of good with the tip of his ball point pen.

Along the way, he meets Malavika Mohanan, who fits the ‘bubbly’ leading actress trope perfectly. Together, they land on something big, a truth that leaves the powerful all bothered. Watch the trailer here:

Malavika recently took to Twitter to announce that the film would soon stream on the platform. "Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you! #Maaran. See you soon on @disneyplusHSTam," the 28-year-old actor wrote.

Maaran is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran.

Dhanush was last seen in Atrangi Re, which also premiered on Disney Hotstar. This marks the actor's first project since he announced separation from wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The couple parted ways in January. Making the announcement, Dhanush wrote on social media, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.

