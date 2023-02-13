Malavika Mohanan clarifies she didn’t take a dig at Nayanthara: 'I really respect and admire her...'

Malavika Mohanan clarifies she didn’t take a dig at Nayanthara, asks fans of 'Lady Superstar' to calm down

Actor Malavika Mohanan has once again found herself in a spot over her latest comment on the ‘superstar’ tag for stars and how it should be gender neutral. As part of the promotions for her forthcoming Malayalam film Christy, Malavika said that the superstar tag should be common across genders. Her comment has left Nayanthara’s fans upset, who feel she has targeted her as she’s referred to as ‘Lady Superstar’. Also read: Malavika Mohanan takes fashion to whole new level as she styles her grandpa's vintage suit in latest photoshoot

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the promotional clip, Malavika can be seen talking about the superstar tag and how it should be gender neutral. “I don’t like the term (superstar). Actors can be called superstar but I don’t (understand) what is lady superstar. You don’t ‘lady’ tag. Superstar is enough,” Malavika said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following Malavika’s comment, Nayanthara’s fans took to social media to express their displeasure over the same. Following all the hullabaloo, Malavika took to Twitter to clarify that she wasn’t referring to Nayanthara as she has immense respect for her and looks up to her journey.

Reacting to a media report, Malavika wrote: “My comment was about a term that is used to describe female actors & not about any specific actor. I really respect & admire Nayanthara, and as a senior really look up to her incredible journey. Can people please calm down. Especially the tabloid journos (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not long ago, Nayanthara responded to Malavika’s criticism about the appearance of one of her characters from the Telugu film, Simhaa. As part of a promotional interview with TV host Dhivyadarshini during the release of her last film, Nayanthara reacted to criticism from actor Malavika Mohanan from an older interview.

Nayanthara responded to this particular statement from Malavika in a clip. She said, “In this interview of another heroine. She didn’t mention my name but she was talking about me. She said she saw me in a hospital scene from a movie and I looked prim and proper. She’s asked how someone can look so pretty in a hospital scene. I don’t say one has to look prim and proper in a hospital but that doesn't mean you have to look shabby, no?” she said. Nayanthara pointed out that the particular scene was from a commercial film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10