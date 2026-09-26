Mani Ratnam showers praise on Dorothy, calls Karthik Subbaraj a special talent: ‘I am envious’

Karthik Subbaraj’s recent release, Dorothy, has opened to a strong response on Friday. Some loved it, others not so much, as many who expected it to be a run-of-the-mill story of two friends and a woman they love were left dissapointed to find LGBTQIA+ themes in it. Now legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam has voiced his support for the film and praised Subbaraj's talent and technique. (Also read: Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy got a standing ovation at TIFF but faces homophobia back home; internet defends film)

What did Mani Ratnam say about Dorothy?

Mani Ratnam has only good things to say about the newly released Dorothy.

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In a video note shared by the makers on X, Mani Ratnam said, “Karthik is a very, very special talent. We have many, many young and promising new directors with us and Karthik is leading the pack. Dorothy is a very special film.”

He added, “The film language is very, very good. Extremely good. Very impressive. I am envious. The control over the language, the shots. The technique. Ilaiyaraaja's music is really something very, very special. I am very happy. I wish him all the best.”

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{{^usCountry}} Mani Ratnam is an award-winning filmmaker who has directed films like Iruvar, Nayakan, Thalapathi, Kannathil Muthamittal and the more recent, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2. About Dorothy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mani Ratnam is an award-winning filmmaker who has directed films like Iruvar, Nayakan, Thalapathi, Kannathil Muthamittal and the more recent, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2. About Dorothy {{/usCountry}}

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Set in the 1990s, it tells the story of two men whose lives are upended by the arrival of a woman. The Tamil-language feature, with an original score by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja in his 1540th film, is backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment and joins TIFF's acclaimed international program, formerly known as Contemporary World Cinema, which showcases celebrated filmmakers, festival favourites, and highly anticipated world premieres from across the globe, as per the press release. It had its world premiere at the festival earlier this month, where it earned a standing ovation.

Karthik Subbaraj said in a statement, “Dorothy is a film I've carried with me for a long time. It comes from a world I know intimately, one where friendship becomes a refuge, where love survives in silence, and where tenderness exists even in the harshest of places. Through this story, I wanted to explore identity, caste, masculinity, and compassion, not through spectacle, but through deeply human characters. While it's rooted in the culture and landscape of Tamil Nadu, I believe its emotions are universal. We're proud that its journey begins on a global stage like TIFF.”