Naslen reacts to question about being perceived as arrogant; Scene director Jithu Madhavan, co-star Nazriya Nazim defend actor

Jithu Madhavan, Naslen and Nazriya Nazim held a press meet in Kochi to celebrate the success of their recent Tamil release, Scene. The film, also starring Suriya in the lead role, has grossed ₹211.20 crore worldwide in a week. At the conference, Naslen was asked why he’s perceived as arrogant online. Jithu and Nazriya came to his defence in their own way.

Naslen questioned about being arrogant

Naslen plays a contract killer named Eswaran in Jithu Madhavan's Tamil debut film Scene.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the Kochi press meet for Scene, a reporter asked, “People say Naslen is very arrogant, and various trolls started appearing on social media.” At first, Naslen nodded and answered, “Correct,” with sarcasm, as Nazriya chimed in, “I was actually wondering why this question hadn’t come up yet.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

As the reporter persisted and told Naslen many believed he was arrogant, he defensively replied, “Am I arrogant now? I have no comment.” Jithu took the mic and lightened the situation. Cracking up, he said, “Any arrogant person would say that. There is no point in asking him. You shouldn’t ask him if he’s arrogant. You should ask other people whether he is arrogant.” When the reporter asked Nazriya whether Naslen was arrogant, she said, “Paavam (poor thing),” and left it at that.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Naslen has recently been in the news since Premalu director Girish AD spoke about the film’s sequel at the success celebration of his most recent film, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, in October. “We wasted an entire year on the sequel. There was absolutely no need to shelve it. A year’s worth of work has gone in vain. Such a waste when the sequel never needed to be scrapped in the first place,” he claimed. Since then, trolls on social media have called Naslen ‘arrogant’ for supposedly rejecting the sequel. About Jithu Madhavan’s Scene {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naslen has recently been in the news since Premalu director Girish AD spoke about the film’s sequel at the success celebration of his most recent film, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, in October. “We wasted an entire year on the sequel. There was absolutely no need to shelve it. A year’s worth of work has gone in vain. Such a waste when the sequel never needed to be scrapped in the first place,” he claimed. Since then, trolls on social media have called Naslen ‘arrogant’ for supposedly rejecting the sequel. About Jithu Madhavan’s Scene {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Scene marks not just Malayalam director Jithu Madhavan's entry into Kollywood, but also actor Naslen’s debut in Tamil. Nazriya debuted in Kollywood with the 2013 film Raja Rani after the bilingual Neram, which also released in Tamil. Scene tells the story of a police officer who is forced to revisit an old case due to copycat murders. When a secret he has been harbouring is revealed, he vows to hunt down the killer who put him in that spot.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj in Scene, while Nazriya plays Maya, a young woman he initially hires to help around the house. Naslen plays a contract killer named Eeswaran, who gives Inbaraj and Maya a run for their money. Tovino Thomas plays a cameo in the film as a serial killer named Victor. Jyotika also features in a blink-and-miss cameo.