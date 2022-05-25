Nayanthara visits Vignesh Shivn’s ancestral temple amid marriage rumours, see video

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn have been in a relationship for quite some time now. Earlier this week, the couple visited Vignesh Shivn’s ancestral temple and their visit has led to rumours about their wedding once again. A video from their temple visit has surfaced on social media and fans have been speculating that they are indeed gearing up to tie the knot. Also read: Fans wish Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn a 'happy married life' as she is spotted visiting temple wearing 'sindoor'. Watch

In the latest video, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn can be seen getting out of a car and walking into Valathur village temple near Papanasam in Tamil Nadu. Sharing the video, the fan wrote that the couple have visited the temple of Vignesh’s family deity.

Earlier this year in March, a video of Vignesh and Nayanthara visiting Kalikambal temple went viral when it leaked on social media. The highlight of the video was that Nayanthara was spotted with sindoor and fans were wondering if she married Vignesh in a hush-hush ceremony. This was not the first-time rumours that had made the rounds about the couple getting married in secrecy.

In the video, Nayanthara and Vignesh were seen in the temple premises as fans mobbed them for a picture. A highly protective Vignesh was seen shielding Nayanthara with his hands around her.

Nayanthara was recently seen in Vignesh Shivn's directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, a romantic comedy co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. In the film, Nayanthara played a character called Kanmani Ganguly, who falls in love with Vijay Sethupathi’s character that’s loved by Samantha’s character at the same time.

She currently awaits the release of Telugu film Godfather, co-starring Chiranjeevi. She has played his sister in the movie, which is a remake of Malayalam blockbuster, Lucifer.

She also awaits the release of Tamil thriller O2, a race-against-time survival thriller. The film’s teaser was unveiled recently and it’s tipped to be a film completely set inside a bus. Directed by debutant GS Viknesh, the film will see Nayanthara fight for survival for her son who’s sick and travelling with oxygen support. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, this will be the third Nayanthara- starrer to opt for direct OTT premiere and skip a theatrical release.

