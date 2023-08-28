Nelson finally reveals why Vettai Mannan was shelved

Actor Simbu was supposed to star in Vettai Mannan, directed by Nelson. This film faced challenges due to financial issues, and it was eventually shelved. In a recent interview, director Nelson revealed the secret behind why the film was shelved.

Nelson Dilipkumar has spoken about Vettai Mannan.

He mentioned, "Truly, I understand the frustration of those who anticipated the release of Vettai Mannan. When we were shooting those scenes, I went through a lot of stress, imagining how those days would pass. The flaws in the film are evident now, and even though I had two different scripts in mind from start to finish, I realize that a fresh start is needed from the script to execution."

"For the sake of this film, we invested a lot of time and effort, and it was heartbreaking to let it go due to financial constraints. Despite the tough journey of filmmaking and the challenges it presents, today it has transformed into something highly beneficial."

"I transitioned from television to cinema. It was only after I entered the film industry that I recognized the immense opportunities that come after starting a film. Making a film is a tough process. Even when you start a film, it's possible to finish it, but to turn it into a complete movie requires even more effort. A film might start from various angles, and regardless of the direction it takes, a battle is inevitable."

“Writing a story is difficult. Describing it is harder. Crafting it is even harder. Releasing a film is a massive and challenging task. Reflecting on my experiences over the last 4-5 years, not succumbing to the pressures of the process and releasing a creation at the right time, is the real achievement.”

Nelson Dilipkumar is popular among the Tamil audience for his work in the film Kolamavu Kokila. Mainly working in Kollywood movies, Nelson Dilipkumar has also ventured into Tamil TV shows.

Nelson started his debut movie, Vettai Mannan, in 2010. The movie featured Silambarasan, Hansika Motwani and Deeksha Seth in prominent roles. The movie was shelved halfway with no prospects of it releasing.

Nelson's latest release is Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, which has earned ₹550 crore at the worldwide box office.

