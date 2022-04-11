Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tamil cinema

Oh My Dog trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a thumbs to Suriya's production: 'Beautiful story of friendship, love..'

Oh My Dog will premiere on April 21, 2022. In an Instagram Story, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the film's trailer.
Oh My Dog will release on April 21, 2022.
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 06:10 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The trailer of Amazon Prime’s upcoming Tamil film Oh My Dog was unveiled on Monday. The film, which explores the bond between a young boy and his Siberian Husky pet dog, will premiere on April 21 and it marks the debut of actor Arun Vijay’s son Arnav Vijay. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram account, Samantha Ruth Prabhu called it a beautiful story. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu listens to Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart as she chills with her dogs at home. Watch

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and directed by Sarov Shanmugam, the trailer hints at an emotional story about a kid Arjun (played by Arnav Vijay), and a pup Simba, who share an inseparable bond, winning the hearts of people everywhere they go. Samantha, a self-confessed dog lover, shared the trailer on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “A beautiful story of friendship, loyalty, and love.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Oh My Dog's trailer on her Instagram Stories.
Oh My Dog brings together three generations of a family, real life grandfather-father-son trio Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay for the first time on-screen. Additionally, it also features Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film, actor-producer and founder of 2D Entertainment, Suriya said, “Oh My Dog is a beautiful story throwing light on the friendship between man and his best friend along with touching upon important values of unconditional love, friendship and kindness. It’s a film that every family should watch together, especially kids and pet lovers. An emotionally engaging tale like this deserves to travel far and wide, and we are glad that it's premiering globally on Prime Video, all set to entertain children this summer”.

As per the director, Oh My Dog is rich in emotions. “It delves deep into the lessons that we are all taught as kids but forget as we grow up owing to the pressure of responsibilities,” he said.

samantha ruth prabhu arun vijay suriya
