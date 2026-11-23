Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM: Operation Mole was released in theatres last Friday after at least two postponements. The film, starring Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, and Sreeleela in lead roles, is a spy thriller set around covert operations and red sanders smuggling. The film crossed the ₹50 crore mark during its first weekend despite seeing a consistent dip in the first three days amid mixed reviews. OM has seen an expected dip on Monday now.
OM box office collection
According to the trade website Sacnilk, OM has brought in ₹5.71 crore net in India on Monday, taking its domestic total to ₹55.96 crore. The film witnessed a 64% dip after seeing an occupancy of 21.9% from 6,114 shows. It has been performing better in Tamil than in Telugu and has seen low collections in Hindi so far.
OM had an opening of ₹18.10 crore, the biggest in Dhanush’s career. However, it saw a dip on Saturday and Sunday rather than the expected boost in collections. Saturday brought in ₹16.25 crore, and Sunday brought in ₹15.90 crore. The film had virtually no competition other than Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara in Telugu.
As per the website, the film grossed ₹85 crore worldwide in its first weekend. The makers, however, claimed a collection of ₹101 crore. With Dhanush registering his highest opening-day and opening-weekend collections yet with OM, it remains to be seen whether the film sustains through the week. The film has performed better than Dhanush’s recent releases Kara, Tere Ishk Mein and Raayan.
About Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM
OM is written and directed by Rajkumar and produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. It stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. Pallavi in particular received praise for her role as a special task force cop. Sai Abhyankkar composed the film’s music, which drew online criticism. So did Rajkumar’s direction and writing.{{/usCountry}}
OM is written and directed by Rajkumar and produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. It stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. Pallavi in particular received praise for her role as a special task force cop. Sai Abhyankkar composed the film’s music, which drew online criticism. So did Rajkumar’s direction and writing.{{/usCountry}}
Talking about the film before its release, Dhanush said, “This film has five heroes—Mammootty sir, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Sai Abhyankkar, and finally me. It’s not a multi-starrer; it’s a multi-hero film.” It tells the story of an undercover agent who infiltrates a red sanders smuggling ring. “It is almost a bilingual film, with 30% of the dialogues in Telugu, set between Tirupati, Tirumala, and Tiruvannamalai. It has a deeper meaning than what's on screen,” he said about the story.
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Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
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