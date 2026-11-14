OM trailer reveals too much: Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi get their own Dhurandhar-meets-Pushpa

The trailer for Rajkumar Periasamy’s Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi-starrer OM was released late on Friday after considerable delay. The 3-minute trailer that was eventually released reminds one of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Sukumar’s Pushpa films. Red sanders smuggling, espionage, politics, and personal loss take centre stage.

OM trailer reveals too much

Dhanush plays a special task force cop fighting red sanders smuggling in OM.

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The trailer begins with the Suprabhatam playing over loudspeakers in Tirumala. “Some of these things actually happened,” reads a disclaimer. But the story of OM itself is set between two temple towns where red sanders smuggling is rampant. A special Organised Crime Intelligence Unit is set up, with the trailer revealing that Dhanush is part of it as D-402. His wife, played by Sreeleela, feels frustrated that no one can know about her or their son because of the nature of his job.

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Mammootty is then introduced as the smuggler-politician, Red Hills Karthikeyan, aka Burma Karthikeyan Siya. Naseeruddin Shah is also introduced as a key character. Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy. As Dhanush integrates into Siya’s gang to learn more about smuggling, the stakes keep rising. The trailer ends with Nithya launching Operation Mole (OM) as things get out of hand. At the end of it all, one can’t help but feel like the trailer revealed too much of the tale.

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{{^usCountry}} Comparisons to Dhurandhar and Pushpa are also inevitable. The whole track involving red sandalwood smuggling and the hint of circumstances turning a person to crime reminds one of Pushpa Raj and his tale. Dhanush’s character going undercover to work in a politician-crime lord’s gang is also reminiscent of Dhurandhar. However, it remains to be seen how Rajkumar will set his tale apart from these films. About Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comparisons to Dhurandhar and Pushpa are also inevitable. The whole track involving red sandalwood smuggling and the hint of circumstances turning a person to crime reminds one of Pushpa Raj and his tale. Dhanush’s character going undercover to work in a politician-crime lord’s gang is also reminiscent of Dhurandhar. However, it remains to be seen how Rajkumar will set his tale apart from these films. About Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM {{/usCountry}}

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Rajkumar is a National Award-winning director who debuted in the film industry with Rangoon (2017) and later directed Amaran (2024). OM is his third film. It is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. Indrans, Sanjay Swaroop and Renu Desai also play key roles in OM. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 20.

Comparisons to Pushpa were also drawn after OM’s teaser was released. In June, Rajkumar addressed these comparisons at an event and said, “What you have seen is only an introductory glimpse. There is absolutely no connection between that film and OM.” The film’s release was postponed twice to avoid clashes with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and Suriya’s Scene in October and earlier this month.