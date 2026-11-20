Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM: Operation Mole was released in theatres on November 20. Starring Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, comparisons to Pushpa and Dhurandhar have been inevitable for the film, which is based on red sanders smuggling and covert operations. After the film’s release, audiences on X (formerly Twitter) have delivered a verdict, with praise pouring in for Pallavi’s performance. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the film as a whole, judging by the X posts.

Sai Pallavi shines in OM

Sai Pallavi, Mammootty and Dhanush play the leads in Rajkumar Periasamy's OM.

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The first reactions to OM on X praise Pallavi for her performance as cop Nithya Reddy in the action-oriented role. “#OM just proved one thing: Sai Pallavi is pure action-heroine material. Her fights were too good. As for the film, that's a whole different story,” read one post. Another wrote, “My queen single-handedly carries the film! Another diamond in her crown. The action, intensity and emotions of a sincere IPS officer come alive through @Sai_Pallavi92 as Nithya Reddy IPS.”

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{{^usCountry}} One X user even claimed that this film belongs to Pallavi, writing, “This is purely Sai Pallavi movie (clapping emojis) what a performer. #OM is a decent watchable movie. 2nd half is emotional and director has done well to stick to the genre. One of the good movies of the year. My rating 3.25/5.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One X user even claimed that this film belongs to Pallavi, writing, “This is purely Sai Pallavi movie (clapping emojis) what a performer. #OM is a decent watchable movie. 2nd half is emotional and director has done well to stick to the genre. One of the good movies of the year. My rating 3.25/5.” {{/usCountry}}

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An X user called the film ‘above average’ but still had praise for Pallavi, writing, “#OM is an above-average film. A solid first half, but the second half loses its way. #Dhanush gets yet another stereotypical role, while #Mammootty is criminally underutilised. A legend like him deserved far more screen time. It is #SaiPallavi who saves the film. As Nithya Reddy, she makes the otherwise underwhelming second half watchable.”

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Comparisons to Pushpa-Dhurandhar

One X user believed that OM has outdone Pushpa, writing, “#OM is an awesome movie! Dhanush and Mammootty have completely nailed it! Its Sai Abhyankkars career best he is going to rule for the next 10 years! It has completely outshined Pushpa you don't even feel the time passing while watching it. This is the next blockbuster of the year.”

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Another said it’s not a bad thing that OM came across like a mix of these films, “Best way to describe #OM is what if Pushpa was made like Dhurandhar, with some Family man sprinkled over it & that's not a diss at all. Biggest compliment I can give is that without subtitles I could easily follow the narrative. Solid execution with shortcomings. #SaiPallavi is a stand out in the ensemble cast full of legends.”

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Others also thought the film felt like a mix of these two blockbusters, with one X user even thinking it felt like Kingdom, “Average film. Feels like a mix of Kingdom, Pushpa and Dhurandhar. Has a couple of high moments but the film drags in for too long. ISai is good.. #OM.” One person thought, “#OM has been watched. The duologies of Dhurandhar and Pushpa had a baby and named it Om. @Sai_Pallavi92 is an absolute tank both in acting and action. @Rajkumar_KP could've easily trimmed over 20 mins as it was tiring after a point. Decent performance from D and M.”

OM gets mixed reviews

While some believed the film was watchable or above average, others thought it was lifeless. “#OM - a very unoriginal film with not a single fresh idea. should have been made 20 years ago. mammootty plays a powerful man with no real power. lifeless and unexciting,” read one X user’s post.

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But another compared it to Rajkumar’s previous film Amaran, writing, “Good watchable for me - #OM. Dhanush, mamotty and Sai nailed their characters. Felt a lengthy...Yes , Sai background score was not up to the mark. director tried same emotional climax template as amaran but this time didn't work that lvl.”

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“Barring some sloppy edit choices, #OM is a very well written and performed crime drama. Sai Pallavi steals the show, Mammootty and Dhanush are great casting decisions. @SaiAbhyankkar delivers as usual. But the film needed to be at least 15 mins shorter to be outstanding,” summed up one.

OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood was the film's initial title, which was changed a week before its release. It remains to be seen if it beats Amaran’s collections. Dhanush's former father-in-law, Rajinikanth, spoke to reporters at Chennai airport and stated that he is yet to watch the film.