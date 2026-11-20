Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru blessed with a baby boy, name him Dev Nidimoru
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her filmmaker husband Raj Nidimoru have been blessed with a baby boy. She shared his first picture.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are new parents. The couple have been blessed with a baby boy on Thursday, November 19. The little one has been named Dev Nidimoru, and Samantha shared the news on Instagram with a picture. Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from fans and celebrities alike.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru’s baby boy named Dev
On Friday, Samantha posted a picture of a baby holding her finger, which was labelled AI content on Instagram. Posting the picture, she broke the news of her baby’s birth on Thursday, writing, “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. (heart and evil eye emojis) Samantha & Raj.” The picture shows a baby swathed in cream-coloured clothes, holding her little finger.
Congratulatory messages poured in for the actor from fans and celebrities. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar sent the couple love. Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram co-star Sreemukhi commented, “OMG!!!!! Congratulations Sam.” Sophie Choudhry wrote, “Congratulations!! So much love to all 3 of you!!” Numerous others also congratulated the couple on the new addition to the family.
Samantha’s recent Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam ceremony
After a traditional Seemantham (baby shower) in September, Samantha and Raj recently had a Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam ceremony. Raj’s sister Sheetal wrote about the ceremony on her Instagram, “Our pinnammas and peddamma who helped raise us came from near and far for Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam, to bless Sam and the precious little one already reigning over our hearts and soon, our Samrajyam.”
She also wrote, “In our family, gathering at the home altar to chant and sing was part of everyday life. We grew up doing it with our grandparents, and aunties. Amma and Nanna made sure we continued. Whatever had happened that day, we sat together in prayer. It reset the home, and us. I’m grateful they gave us that.”
About Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru
Samantha and Raj worked together on The Family Man Season 2 in 2021. They reunited later for the 2024 web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha and Raj soon began appearing together at events and were often spotted together, leading to speculation that they were dating. In December 2025, they made their relationship official with a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi temple in Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore. Samantha found out she was pregnant while shooting for their recent film together, Maa Inti Bangaaram, which grossed ₹100 crore worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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