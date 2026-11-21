Rajkumar Periasamy’s action spy thriller OM: Operation Mole was released in theatres on Friday. The film, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in lead roles, opened to mixed reviews. However, it has registered the biggest opening of Dhanush’s career, beating Tere Ishk Mein's opening. While OM also surpassed Suriya and RJ Balaji’s Karuppu openings, it has failed to beat the opening of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.
OM worldwide box office collection
OM registered a worldwide box-office opening of ₹31.55 crore on Friday. Trade website Sacnilk noted that the film collected ₹17.70 crore net and ₹20.55 crore gross in domestic collections. Adding to that, with ₹11 crore from overseas, the film has crossed ₹31 crore on its opening day. It performed better in Tamil than in Telugu and collected less than ₹1 crore in Hindi.
This makes OM the biggest opening of Dhanush’s career, having beaten Tere Ishk Mein’s ₹22.01 crore worldwide collection. His previous film Kara had grossed only ₹9.67 crore worldwide on its opening day, so OM’s collection is a massive improvement. It also beat the opening of Karuppu, which brought in ₹28.93 crore.
|Kollywood top 5 openings 2026
|Collection
|Jailer 2
|₹127 crore
|Jana Nayagan
|₹77 crore
|Scene
|₹40 crore
|Vishwanath & Sons
|₹31.74 crore
|OM: Operation Mole
|₹31.55 crore
While Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 ( ₹127 crore) and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan ( ₹77 crore) take the top spots, OM stands behind Suriya’s Scene ( ₹40 crore) and Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹31.74 crore). Another inevitable comparison, given the film’s genre, is to Dhurandhar. The 2025 hit had grossed ₹41.35 crore worldwide on its opening day.{{/usCountry}}
While Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 ( ₹127 crore) and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan ( ₹77 crore) take the top spots, OM stands behind Suriya’s Scene ( ₹40 crore) and Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹31.74 crore). Another inevitable comparison, given the film’s genre, is to Dhurandhar. The 2025 hit had grossed ₹41.35 crore worldwide on its opening day.{{/usCountry}}
With OM now entering its first weekend with little competition, it remains to be seen whether it can maintain its momentum.
About Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM
OM, previously titled OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. It stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. It follows the story of a special task force officer and an undercover agent as they crack down on a red sanders smuggling ring led by a notorious gangster.
The film opened to mixed reviews, with Pallavi receiving almost unanimous praise for her performance as ASP Nithya Reddy. Sai Abhyankkar’s music and Rajkumar’s story and direction, however, were criticised. The film was postponed for Jailer 2 and later Scene before it finally hit screens this month. It remains to be seen whether word of mouth will change things for the film.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.