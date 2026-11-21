Rajkumar Periasamy’s action spy thriller OM: Operation Mole was released in theatres on Friday. The film, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in lead roles, opened to mixed reviews. However, it has registered the biggest opening of Dhanush’s career, beating Tere Ishk Mein's opening. While OM also surpassed Suriya and RJ Balaji’s Karuppu openings, it has failed to beat the opening of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

OM worldwide box office collection

Dhanush plays an undercover agent in Rajkumar Periasamy's OM. more less

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OM registered a worldwide box-office opening of ₹31.55 crore on Friday. Trade website Sacnilk noted that the film collected ₹17.70 crore net and ₹20.55 crore gross in domestic collections. Adding to that, with ₹11 crore from overseas, the film has crossed ₹31 crore on its opening day. It performed better in Tamil than in Telugu and collected less than ₹1 crore in Hindi.

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This makes OM the biggest opening of Dhanush’s career, having beaten Tere Ishk Mein’s ₹22.01 crore worldwide collection. His previous film Kara had grossed only ₹9.67 crore worldwide on its opening day, so OM’s collection is a massive improvement. It also beat the opening of Karuppu, which brought in ₹28.93 crore.

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Kollywood top 5 openings 2026 Collection Jailer 2 ₹ 127 crore Jana Nayagan ₹ 77 crore Scene ₹ 40 crore Vishwanath & Sons ₹ 31.74 crore OM: Operation Mole ₹ 31.55 crore View All

{{^usCountry}} While Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 ( ₹127 crore) and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan ( ₹77 crore) take the top spots, OM stands behind Suriya’s Scene ( ₹40 crore) and Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹31.74 crore). Another inevitable comparison, given the film’s genre, is to Dhurandhar. The 2025 hit had grossed ₹41.35 crore worldwide on its opening day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 ( ₹127 crore) and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan ( ₹77 crore) take the top spots, OM stands behind Suriya’s Scene ( ₹40 crore) and Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹31.74 crore). Another inevitable comparison, given the film’s genre, is to Dhurandhar. The 2025 hit had grossed ₹41.35 crore worldwide on its opening day. {{/usCountry}}

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With OM now entering its first weekend with little competition, it remains to be seen whether it can maintain its momentum.

About Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM

OM, previously titled OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. It stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. It follows the story of a special task force officer and an undercover agent as they crack down on a red sanders smuggling ring led by a notorious gangster.

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The film opened to mixed reviews, with Pallavi receiving almost unanimous praise for her performance as ASP Nithya Reddy. Sai Abhyankkar’s music and Rajkumar’s story and direction, however, were criticised. The film was postponed for Jailer 2 and later Scene before it finally hit screens this month. It remains to be seen whether word of mouth will change things for the film.