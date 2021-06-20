On Father's Day, Dhanush shares pic with sons Linga and Yatra: 'You guys mean the world to me'

On the occasion of International Father's Day, Dhanush shared an adorable picture with his sons on Instagram and wrote a loving note. He addressed the father as "the child's first hero".

Sharing the photo he wrote, "Happy Father's day a child's first hero !! I know mine was one for me. Love you, buddies. You guys mean the world to me." Dhanush has always been vocal about his love for his sons, Linga and Yatra. In the picture, he is seen smiling for the camera along with his buddies.

The Jagame Thandhiram actor is often seen sharing pictures with his sons on his social media handle and his father-sons posts are hugely popular on the internet.

Dhanush's latest film Jagame Thandhiram is steadily gaining traction despite receiving mixed reviews. Posters and visual of Jagame Thandhiram were screened at New York Times Square. The gangster thriller, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, released on June 18 on OTT platform.

Dhanush plays Suruli, a Madurai-based notorious gangster who travels to London to settle scores. Produced by Sashikanth, Jagame Thandhiram stars Dhanush, Game Of Thrones star James Cosmo, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Deepak Paramesh in key roles. The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Dhanush is in the US these days. He underwent training for his action scenes in his upcoming movie The Gray Man. Netflix's action-adventure stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles. The film is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.