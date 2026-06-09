Once forced to drop out of school, this actor went on to win National Award and now stars in 300 crore superhit film

An actor's impact is not measured by the length of the character in the film but the emotional connect. Audiences remember their scenes long after the credits roll and take out time to google his name. Such was the performance of this veteran actor in the recently released Tamil film Karuppu. Known for his work in Malayalam cinema, this actor has a life story that is no less than a cinematic journey of its own.

This actor made a stirring impact in a recently released Tamil film, which earned ₹ 300 crore.

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His performance in the emotionally resonant role of Mattancherry Sukumaran has received widespread attention ever since the film's release. But did you know how Indrans has been slowly carving his place in the film industry? We are talking about none other than Indrans.

Forced to drop out of school

Born on March 16, 1956, in Thiruvananthapuram as Surendran Kochuvelu, Indrans had to drop out of school at a young age, as his family didn’t have enough money to pay for the uniform. “My schooling and childhood were all in Kumarapuram, Thiruvananthapuram. I was very good at my studies and consistently got the first rank. Back then, bright students were made to sit on the front benches; so I was always a ‘front-bench’ student,” he told Reporter Live.

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{{^usCountry}} To make ends meet, he started to learn tailoring from his uncle and worked under him. Together with his brother K Jayakumar, he later opened a shop named Indran's Brothers Tailors in Thiruvananthapuram. It led to more opportunities as he started working as a costume designer in the Malayalam film industry. His easy wit and eagerness to learn took him in front of the camera as he started to act in Doordarshan television serials and feature in small roles in films with directors including P Padmarajan, Venu Nagavalli, Shaji N Karun, Sibi Malayil and K Madhu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To make ends meet, he started to learn tailoring from his uncle and worked under him. Together with his brother K Jayakumar, he later opened a shop named Indran's Brothers Tailors in Thiruvananthapuram. It led to more opportunities as he started working as a costume designer in the Malayalam film industry. His easy wit and eagerness to learn took him in front of the camera as he started to act in Doordarshan television serials and feature in small roles in films with directors including P Padmarajan, Venu Nagavalli, Shaji N Karun, Sibi Malayil and K Madhu. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His IMDb page now shows that Indrans has acted in more than 500 films. He earned renewed attention and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Aalorukkam. He gained widespread acclaim and went on to win the Special Mention at the 69th National Film Awards for his performance in director Rojin Thomas’ Home (2021). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His IMDb page now shows that Indrans has acted in more than 500 films. He earned renewed attention and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Aalorukkam. He gained widespread acclaim and went on to win the Special Mention at the 69th National Film Awards for his performance in director Rojin Thomas’ Home (2021). {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Karuppu: Flawed yet beautiful humans are the soul of Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's film, not guardian deities)

In Karuppu, Indrans' performance has attracted a new generation of fans for his standout turn as a father who seeks justice. One scene where he faces Suriya in the film has been singled out for praise by many. The film went on shatter box office records, collecting ₹193.40 crore net in India and ₹304.15 crore worldwide. Karuppu will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 12. Apart from Tamil and Telugu, the film will also stream in Kannada and Hindi.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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