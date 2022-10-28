Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office: Mani Ratnam’s film inches close to 500 cr globally, crosses 225 cr in Tamil Nadu

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is now the highest-grossing Tamil film in Tamil Nadu with over ₹225 crore in gross earnings. At the end of its fourth-week run, the film continues to go to packed houses in the state. As per trade analysts, more screens have been added for the movie on Friday. Globally, the film has grossed over ₹480 crore and is set to breach the ₹500 crore club very soon. (Also Read | Ponniyin Selvan I overtakes Brahmastra, Vikram to become third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2022)

Ponniyin Selvan tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film stars Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai were seen in other key roles.

Trade analyst Trinath confirmed that the film has crossed ₹225 crore in Tamil Nadu. “PS 1 is unstoppable at the box office. Even after four weeks since its release, more screens are being added for the film in Tamil Nadu on Friday. In Tamil Nadu, the film has crossed ₹225 crore at the ticket window,” Trinath said. He also added that the film has approximately grossed ₹480 crore worldwide.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter on Friday to reveal that screens have been increased for Ponniyin Selvan in Tamil Nadu. "#Sardar, #PS1, and #Kantara will see a screen count increase in TN from today..," he tweeted.

The film marked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya was seen playing dual roles--Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Upon release, both audiences and critics were mighty impressed with Aishwarya’s performance.

Mani Ratnam had recently said in an interaction that the second part of the franchise will release in cinemas in another six to nine months and the team is currently busy with the post-production work.

