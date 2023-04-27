Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam told Trisha Krishnan to take inspiration from this politician to play Kundavai

Trisha Krishnan is all set to return as Kundavai in the upcoming period drama, Ponniyin Selvan 2. She had won ton of praise for her portrayal of Ilaya Pirattiyar, the princess of Chola empire in the first part as she made an impact on screen with her beauty and intelligence. In a new interview, Trisha revealed the name of the person she was told to follow in order to get her character right. And it was non other than late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Also read: Aishwarya Rai looks breathtaking in white in new photoshoot for Ponniyin Selvan II. See pics

Trisha Krishnan as Kundavai in a still from Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer.

Mani Ratnam directed the two-part magnum opus, the second part of which will release in theatres on April 28. Trisha plays a prominent role in the film which shows how her character of Kundavai had a major role in deciding the fate of the Chola empire.

Talking about the brief Mani Ratnam had given her, Trisha told Film Companion's Anupama Chopra in an interview, "He (Mani) said, ‘think of her’. Because we are all from Chennai, we have literally grown up seeing her, watching her films, how she was as the CM. He said, ‘stop being Trisha, think of her'. How she walks, how she talks, she is always a little bit on guard. She doesn’t let her emotions come up because that's how Kundavai needs to be. So actually I did start thinking (about her) because I have watched so much of her, her videos, her films, the way she speaks. And he wanted that and it actually did help. You kind of know… all of us know how she walks, her body language, how she talks…she is always the queen."

Trisha also agreed with Karthi when he said one always felt Jaya's intelligence. “Wherever she is, she is always in command. You can feel it,” he said.

Trisha is currently promoting Ponniyin Selvan 2 along with her other co-stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi and music director AR Rahman and director Mani Ratnam. The film will takeover from the climax of the first part which had the titular character drowning in the sea and being saved by a mute queen (played by Aishwarya Rai).

