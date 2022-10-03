Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 3 collection: Vikram-starrer crosses 230 crore worldwide on opening weekend

Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 3 collection: Vikram-starrer crosses 230 crore worldwide on opening weekend

tamil cinema
Published on Oct 03, 2022 09:38 AM IST

Ponniyin Selvan I box office: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi's Mani Ratnam film crossed the ₹230 crore-mark worldwide in its opening weekend.

Ponniyin Selvan I stars Aishwarya Rai and Vikram, among many others.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I has set the cash registers on fire. In its opening weekend, the film grossed over 230 crore worldwide and 100 crore on the domestic box office, as per trade sources. At the US box office, the film emerged as the best opening Tamil movie of all time with $4.13 million in earnings in the first few days including premieres. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 2 collection

Ponniyin Selvan I was also the third highest grossing film worldwide this weekend with $29 million, behind Chinese film Home Coming ($58 million) and the suspense-thriller Smile ($36 million), tweeted trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Monday.

Ponniyin Selvan I is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki. It released in theatres across the world in five languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Ramesh Bala tweeted, “For the 3-day opening weekend, Ponniyin Selvan I has grossed more than 230 crore plus at the worldwide box office.”

In the US, the film registered the biggest opening ever for a Tamil film earning more than $4 million. Ponniyin Selvan I is the first Mani Ratnam film to cross the 100 crore mark, as well as the 200 crore mark. Ponniyin Selvan I is made on a massive budget and has turned out to be the best opening for a Tamil film in 2022, grossing a worldwide collection of 80 crore on day 1.

Ponniyin Selvan I tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who later became the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film will be followed by its sequel next year. Ponniyin Selvan I stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

Ponniyin Selvan I marked Aishwarya Rai’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya plays dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Upon release, both audiences and critics were mighty impressed with Aishwarya’s performance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ponniyin selvan aishwarya rai vikram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP