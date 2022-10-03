Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 3 collection: Vikram-starrer crosses 230 crore worldwide on opening weekend

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I has set the cash registers on fire. In its opening weekend, the film grossed over ₹230 crore worldwide and ₹100 crore on the domestic box office, as per trade sources. At the US box office, the film emerged as the best opening Tamil movie of all time with $4.13 million in earnings in the first few days including premieres. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 2 collection

Ponniyin Selvan I was also the third highest grossing film worldwide this weekend with $29 million, behind Chinese film Home Coming ($58 million) and the suspense-thriller Smile ($36 million), tweeted trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Monday.

Ponniyin Selvan I is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki. It released in theatres across the world in five languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Ramesh Bala tweeted, “For the 3-day opening weekend, Ponniyin Selvan I has grossed more than ₹230 crore plus at the worldwide box office.”

In the US, the film registered the biggest opening ever for a Tamil film earning more than $4 million. Ponniyin Selvan I is the first Mani Ratnam film to cross the ₹100 crore mark, as well as the ₹200 crore mark. Ponniyin Selvan I is made on a massive budget and has turned out to be the best opening for a Tamil film in 2022, grossing a worldwide collection of ₹80 crore on day 1.

Ponniyin Selvan I tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who later became the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film will be followed by its sequel next year. Ponniyin Selvan I stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

Ponniyin Selvan I marked Aishwarya Rai’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya plays dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Upon release, both audiences and critics were mighty impressed with Aishwarya’s performance.

