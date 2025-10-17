Pradeep Ranganathan asks for feedback from fans after watching Dude with them; takes Mamitha Baiju's hand as they cheer

Actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju visited a theatre in Chennai on Friday morning to watch the first day, first show of their film, Dude, with fans. Videos from the screening show Pradeep and Mamitha interacting with excited fans who appear to have thoroughly enjoyed their performances in the film. Take a look. (Also Read: Dude movie review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju film explores old conflict with new solution) Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju at a Chennai theatre for Dude., (Pic credit: Wikki Talks/Instagram)

Pradeep takes Mamitha’s hand, asks for fan feedback

A paparazzo posted multiple videos of Pradeep and Mamitha with the rest of the Dude team at the theatre. One video shows Pradeep looking happy as he interacts with music composer Sai Abhyankar during what appears to be the interval. After a while, he gets up to gesture to the fans below them. He can be seen giving a thumbs up and shaking his head, gesturing to ask them if they liked the film. Sai and Pradeep could also be seen making hearts with their hands as fans seemed to cheer for them.

Another video posted by the paparazzo on Instagram, seemingly after the show, sees Pradeep taking Mamitha’s hand and lifting it up. While she laughs and goes along with it, Sai could be seen clapping and cheering. Mamitha also hugged Pradeep once he let go of her hand, with the latter folding his hands in gratitude and waving at his fans, who cheered for him. Debutant director Keerthiswaran also looked happy as he lined up with the team to exit the theatre after the show.

About Dude

Dude is directed by Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu. Sarathkumar, Rohini, Hridhun Haroon, Dravid Selvam, Neha Shetty, Satya, and others also star in it, alongside Pradeep and Mamitha. It tells the story of two youngsters who have known each other all their lives, Agan (Pradeep) and Kural (Mamitha), whose world changes after she proposes marriage to him.