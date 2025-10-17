Dude box office collection day 1 (updated live): Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju film beats Love Today opening

Dude box office collection day 1 (updated live): Director Keerthiswaran’s debut film, Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, was released in theatres this Friday. The film, which has high expectations, has already surpassed the opening of Pradeep’s 2022 film, Love Today, and Mamitha’s 2024 film, Premalu. (Also Read: Dude movie review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju film explores old conflict with new solution) Dude box office collection day 1 (updated live): Mamitha Baiju and Pradeep Ranganathan headline the romantic drama.

Dude box office collection day 1 @ 5 PM

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dude has collected ₹3.97 crore net in India as of 5 PM on Friday. This means that the film has already beaten the opening of Love Today, which was also directed by Pradeep.

The film had an opening of ₹2.45 crore. Premalu had an opening of ₹90 lakh, with both films generating good numbers later, depending on word of mouth. As for Pradeep’s previous film Dragon, it had an opening of ₹6.5 crore, which Dude is expected to beat by the end of the day.

Dude made ₹3.89 crore from its advance booking, so it remains to be seen what the final haul will be.

About Dude

Dude tells the story of two youngsters, Agan (Pradeep) and Kural (Mamitha), who have grown up together and share a close relationship. Agan’s mother, Parvathy (Rohini), has a gripe with her brother, Kural’s father, politician Athiyamaan Azhagappan (Sarathkumar), for reasons unknown. When Kural proposes marriage with Agan, their happy bubble is burst, and they’re hit with a dose of reality. Hridhu Haroon, Dravid Selvam, Aishwarya Sharma, Neha Shetty and Satya play key roles in the film.

Hindustan Times’ review of Dude reads, “Dude could’ve been an easy breezy love story that could’ve helped Agan win the day in more ways than one. But then, it wouldn't be a Pradeep-coded story. It also could’ve been easier to vilify or villainise Kural’s character. Instead, Keerthiswaran puts both his leads through the wringer.”