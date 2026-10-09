Prakash Raj is in Jaykant Shikre mode as he reacts to trains being cancelled, detentions ahead of Delhi protest on October 10: ‘Cheating!’

The Cockroach Janta Party has called for a protest on October 10 in Delhi. The Delhi Police on Friday said they denied permission for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, citing the short notice given by the organisers, their previous violations of undertakings, and their failure to follow lawful directions during the previous protest at the site. Meanwhile, nearly two dozen trains connecting Uttar Pradesh with New Delhi have been cancelled ahead of the protest.

What Prakash Raj said

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and actor-activist Prakash Rajduring the people's tribunal protest, organised by various civil society groups against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI10_08_2026_000211A) (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Actor and activist Prakash Raj, who has been vocal about his support for the protest with the Cockroach Janta Party from the beginning, has now reacted to these revelations. He took to his X account to share a video addressing these reports, recalling a dialogue from his hit film Singham, where he played the antagonist Jaykant Shikre.

He said, “Trying to take away the right to vote from the citizens of this country, the right to choose, and now the country is erupting in protest so you are trying to stop them from protesting! Taking the right away from the citizen from protesting. Cancelling trains, picking up people from their homes, arresting them on their way to the protest site… police not giving permission. Court saying no permission!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why were trains to New Delhi cancelled ahead of the October 10 Jantar Mantar protest? The Railways said trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4am and 2pm on October 10 were cancelled because severe road congestion around the stations was anticipated. The stated aim was to protect passengers and avoid people missing trains. Were activists detained while travelling to the October 10 Delhi protest? Activists and students alleged that police tried to detain or remove people travelling to the protest. AISF students reported incidents at Bhusawal and Itarsi stations; police and railway authorities did not confirm all of the allegations in the reports. What was the October 10 Jantar Mantar protest demanding? Organisers and participants planned to protest against alleged election malpractices and seek the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Related demonstrations also opposed the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

{{^usCountry}} “Fraand! What are you afraid of? What is bothering you? Why are you shivering? What's shaking under your feet? Cheating karta hai tu, cheating! Nahi chalega (This is cheating! It won't work)! Just asking,” he concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Fraand! What are you afraid of? What is bothering you? Why are you shivering? What's shaking under your feet? Cheating karta hai tu, cheating! Nahi chalega (This is cheating! It won't work)! Just asking,” he concluded. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Prakash recently took part in a protest christened 'people's tribunal,' held by civil societies and the CJP at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the SIR on Thursday where YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke were present.

Activists detained

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Activists and citizens planning to travel to New Delhi for the October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar seeking removal of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged election malpractices said they are being harassed and illegally detained by the police, even forcibly removed from trains in a bid to prevent them from participating in the protest.

On Thursday, two groups of students from Pune affiliated with the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) – one of the organisers of the Jantar Mantar protest – alleged that the GRP tried to illegally detain them at Bhusawal station in Jalgaon district, and Itarsi station in the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, while they were making their to Delhi.

Security beefed up

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Delhi Police have already beefed up security arrangements across the city, especially in central Delhi areas, for the protests and while additional deployment of security personnel are being made for the proposed CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar which already have received support from multiple organisations.