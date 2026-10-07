Prakash Raj reveals Dhruv Rathee will attend anti-SIR protest in Bengaluru on October 8, urges people to join in large numbers

He added, “Please come in large numbers! Stand with all the cockroaches who will be there. Aishe Ghosh will be there. Neha Bora will be there. All young organisations will be there. Civil Society will be there. And the victims of SIR from across the districts of Karnataka will be there. Let's come together to raise our voice in solidarity against this draconian SIR!”

In the video, the veteran actor said, “Hi everyone. In the morning video, I had promised you that we will be announcing a very special guest. A voice with a spine. Who will be joining us at Freedom Park, Bengaluru. That's none other than Dhruv Rathee. Dhruv Rathee first time in Bengaluru! In support of scrap SIR!”

Actor and activist Prakash Raj had shared a video on Wednesday morning on his X account where he urged more people to join the anti-SIR protest in Freedom Park, Bengaluru. He had also said that a special guest will be present at the protest. On the same day, the actor released another video on X, where he revealed that Dhruv Rathee is the surprise guest who would be joining the protest.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, has scheduled a mass Chappal protest and People's Tribunal at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on October 8, 2026, starting at 10:30 am. Prakash Raj has taken to his social media account to urge more people to join the protest and show solidarity.

About Dhruv Rathee Dhruv Rathee is a popular Indian YouTuber, vlogger, and political commentator known for his explanatory and fact-checking videos on social and political issues. Rathee was born in Haryana and has studied mechanical engineering in Germany. He had gained attention recently for his comments on Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge. He had asked the Election Commission and the Supreme Court whether making such a film is allowed, which shows a national political party to be anti-national. Where one mixes lies with truth to promote one political leader. If yes, then no need to be surprised because in the future many will try to use the same techniques and make a film against the same party.

Earlier, Prakash Raj had said, “Please come in big numbers. Attend this most important protest and the tribunal which is questioning SIR, which has created trauma to every citizen of this country. Especially those victims who have suffered in Bengaluru. Please come, and the general public… this is not just the question of vote. It is an attempt to kill democracy, our constitution. Come in large numbers.”