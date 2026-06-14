Prakash Raj joins Cockroach Janta Party protest in Bengaluru, says: ‘Youth of this country has decided to fight’

Braving torrential rains, a large number of youths under the banner Cockroach Janta Party staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Sunday. The CJP has been holding demonstrations across the country, calling for the resignation of the Union education minister over alleged examination irregularities. Actor Prakash Raj joined the protest too and addressed the crowd.

What Prakash Raj said

Founder of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke, actor Prakash Raj, and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk during the protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET Exam paper leak and other alleged irregularities, at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(Savitha)

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In a video shared by the official X account of Cockroach is Back, Prakash Raj was seen standing beside activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. He said, “The elected leaders should do their jobs! Why have you changed the equation? You are doing politics, we are supposed to do jobs. No! Youth of this country has decided to fight their fight. Youth of the country is Dalit. Uncles and aunties, you are ruling this country after retirement age. Go away. We the youngsters are fighting for our future. These youngsters are fighting for their dreams.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been mobilising support through social media platforms and had earlier organised a similar protest in New Delhi, said the alleged NEET question paper leak reflected a failure of the Central government and warranted action against those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been mobilising support through social media platforms and had earlier organised a similar protest in New Delhi, said the alleged NEET question paper leak reflected a failure of the Central government and warranted action against those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Prakash Raj had said in his post on X, “I am travelling to reach Bengaluru .. to support this relevant peaceful protest.. please join us to raise our voice and make the government accountable for its failure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prakash Raj had said in his post on X, “I am travelling to reach Bengaluru .. to support this relevant peaceful protest.. please join us to raise our voice and make the government accountable for its failure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He had earlier responded to an X user who noted that he could not attend the protests in Delhi. In response, he said, “Tried my best to be there and show my solidarity…but couldn’t come due to impending prior work .. always with the movement. I am extremely happy Cockroaches Rocked. Thank you dearest @Wangchuk66 for being there .. who else is better than you when it comes to the future of our education system.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had earlier responded to an X user who noted that he could not attend the protests in Delhi. In response, he said, “Tried my best to be there and show my solidarity…but couldn’t come due to impending prior work .. always with the movement. I am extremely happy Cockroaches Rocked. Thank you dearest @Wangchuk66 for being there .. who else is better than you when it comes to the future of our education system.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Bengaluru protest comes after the group’s massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6. It was followed by protests in Maharashtra’s Pune on June 11, Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on June 12, and Punjab’s Amritsar on June 13.

In Lucknow, Abhijeet Dipke told Hindustan Times, “We will continue the protest until the education minister resigns. I only want to appeal to the students to continue peaceful protest and join the mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on June 20.” At the protest site, the CJP raised several slogans demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak case, the CBSE's on-screen marking system-related alleged irregularities and other alleged examination related lapses.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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