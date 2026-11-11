Priya Bhavani Shankar marries boyfriend Rajvel Raj in intimate ceremony, wedding video out

Tamil-Telugu actor Priya Bhavani Shankar is married. The actor tied the knot with her boyfriend, Rajvel Raj, in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones. Priya hinted at her wedding when she posted a photograph from what appeared to be a pre-wedding ceremony on Tuesday. A wedding video released on Wednesday after the ceremony shows the couple all smiles as they make it official.

Priya Bhavani Shankar’s wedding video out

Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rajvel Raj got married after dating for years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The wedding video shows Rajvel walking in first while dressed in a white kurta. He’s surrounded by female family members holding bouquets of flowers. Priya, dressed in a red-and-gold saree, is brought in by men who hold a floral canopy. Priya and Rajvel share a sweet hug at a floral mandap before sitting for the ceremony. The couple even laughed and bantered as the priest directed them during the ceremony, and Rajvel tied the thaali (mangalsutra). Priya and Rajvel have yet to post their wedding pictures or videos on social media.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A day before her wedding, Priya hinted that she was getting married soon. Dressed in a green saree and wearing jasmine in her hair, she couldn’t stop smiling as she took part in a pre-wedding ceremony with Rajvel. The wedding music she used while posting the picture on her Instagram Stories gave it away. The couple has often posted pictures of each other on social media and have reportedly been dating for years now. A Times Now report claims that they have known each other since college and have been in a relationship for over a decade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day before her wedding, Priya hinted that she was getting married soon. Dressed in a green saree and wearing jasmine in her hair, she couldn’t stop smiling as she took part in a pre-wedding ceremony with Rajvel. The wedding music she used while posting the picture on her Instagram Stories gave it away. The couple has often posted pictures of each other on social media and have reportedly been dating for years now. A Times Now report claims that they have known each other since college and have been in a relationship for over a decade. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Priya Bhavani Shankar’s career

Priya gained recognition as a news anchor on the Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai before she transitioned to acting. She starred in the TV show Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai in 2014 and has also hosted TV shows such as Jodi No. 1 and Super Singer. She debuted in films in 2017 with Meyaadha Maan. After starring in films such as Monster, Mafia: Chapter 1, Oh Manapenne! and Thiruchitrambalam in Tamil, she debuted in Telugu in 2023 with Kalyanam Kamaneeyam.

Priya also worked on OTT for the Prime Video series Time Enna Boss!?, SonyLIV show Victim and the Telugu Prime Video series Dhootha. The actor last starred in Hot Spot 2 Much in Tamil and Irumudi in Telugu this year. She has Demonte Colony 3, Maragadha Naanayam 2, and Indian 3 lined up in Tamil now.