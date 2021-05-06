R Madhavan, Dulquer Salmaan join hands for new awareness video on Covid-19

Southern actors such as R Madhavan, Dulquer Salmaan, Atharvaa Murali, Vikram Prabhu and Suhasini Mani Ratnam have joined hands together for an awareness video on coronavirus. The video has been made in collaboration with Rotary Club of Madras.

Suhasini took to Instagram to share the video in which these celebrities talk about fighting the coronavirus by staying safe and following all the necessary safety measures.

The video also urges everybody above the age of 18 to get vaccinated as it is the only way herd immunity can be brought in.

In the video, Suhasini talks about how we need to come together to surmount these difficult times. As Covid-19 is spreading very rapidly, she says that we need self-control, and goes on to add that even a small slip can spell a disaster.

R Madhavan is seen telling people that wearing masks, washing hands and following social distancing are important and is a must. Dulquer Salman says that the points of Suhasini and Madhavan should be followed with utmost priority.

Also read: Barkha Singh, child artist who played young Kareena Kapoor in Mujhse Dosti Karoge, recounts ‘tough’ audition process

Suhasini further adds that only the corona vaccine can help us fight against this virus and that all of us should get vaccinated. Actors such as Radikaa Sarath Kumar, Nassar and Arvind Swami also make brief appearances in the video.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON