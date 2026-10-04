Rachita Ram taken aback as fan pulls her cheek after clicking selfie, internet says actor handled it well but fans must respect boundaries

Rachita Ram, a popular actor who works primarily in Kannada cinema, celebrated her birthday on October 3. Known as Dimple Queen by her fans, the actor met and interacted with several fans on Saturday and obliged for photographs outside her Bengaluru residence. This took an unexpected turn when a male fan pulled her cheek while posing for a selfie. (Also read: When Aishwarya Rai reacted to her and Abhishek Bachchan being compared to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: ‘Turn this around’)

Rachita's interaction with fans goes viral

Rachita Ram's reaction to the unexpected moment went viral on social media.

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In the viral clip, Rachita was seen smiling for pictures and selfies with several fans. One fan clicked a selfie with Rachita and right before going away, he pull her cheeks. Rachita looked surprised for a few seconds but continued to smile and interacted with others. The video has since sparked mixed reactions across social media, with several users questioning whether fans sometimes cross personal boundaries while meeting celebrities. Others praised Rachita for staying calm and continuing her birthday interaction with fans.

One comment read, “This is harrasment,” to which a second user agreed and added, “She maybe smiling or acting brave but deep down she might be traumatised. Fans have to respect the boundaries.” A comment read, “Man or Woman, never touch a stranger anywhere. Basic manners. Why touch someone who doesn’t even know you?” “She handled it well,” wrote another.

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Rachita's role in Coolie

{{^usCountry}} Rachita was recently seen in the Tamil film Coolie, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. It marked her debut in Tamil cinema. She played Kalyani in the film, a polarising character who spurned off trolls and memes after the film’s release. She wrote, “Namaskara! The response to my character Kalyani in #Coolie has been incredible! I’m overwhelmed by the reviews and love for my character! Thanks to everyone - the media, reviewers and even the trolls and meme creators!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rachita was recently seen in the Tamil film Coolie, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. It marked her debut in Tamil cinema. She played Kalyani in the film, a polarising character who spurned off trolls and memes after the film’s release. She wrote, “Namaskara! The response to my character Kalyani in #Coolie has been incredible! I’m overwhelmed by the reviews and love for my character! Thanks to everyone - the media, reviewers and even the trolls and meme creators!” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “Special thanks to @Dir_Lokesh for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Working with Legends was unforgettable experience! Cheers to the entire team of #coolie for the success!”

Coolie tells the story of a former coolie union leader who seeks the truth behind the death of an old friend. It became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of last year despite a clash with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.