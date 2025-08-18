Rachita Ram thanks even trolls, meme makers for their response to her role in Coolie

Kannada actor Rachita Ram debuted in Tamil cinema with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. She played Kalyani in the film, a polarising character who spurned off trolls and memes after the film’s release on 14 August. As Coolie broke records to make over ₹400 crore worldwide, Rachita thanked even the meme makers and trolls for their response to her character. Rachita Ram debuted in Kollywood with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie.

Rachita Ram thanks trolls and memers

Rachita posted a picture of her character Kalyani in the film and wrote, “Namaskara! The response to my character Kalyani in #Coolie has been incredible! I’m overwhelmed by the reviews and love for my character! Thanks to everyone - the media, reviewers and even the trolls and meme creators!”

She added, “Special thanks to @Dir_Lokesh for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Working with Legends was unforgettable experience! Cheers to the entire team of #coolie for the success!” Rachita posted this even as the film’s producers, Sun Pictures, announced that Coolie collected ₹404 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

For the uninitiated, Rachita’s character has an arc in the film that changes as the film progresses. She is one of the most vital characters in the film. Soon, memes began flooding the internet about the twist in the film pertaining to her character. Some even joked about romance between Upendra’s character Kaleesha and her by posting clips from their 2019 film I Love You.

About Coolie

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, and others. The film is a standalone actioner, which is not a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) films. Coolie tells the story of a former coolie union leader who seeks the truth behind the death of an old friend. It became the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year despite a clash with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.