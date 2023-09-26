Raghava Lawrence touches Rajinikanth's feet, seeks his blessings ahead of Chandramukhi 2 release. See pics

Recently, the trailer for Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's upcoming film Chandramukhi 2 was released. Now, Raghava has shared a glimpse inside his meeting with his 'guru (teacher)' Rajinikanth as Chandramukhi 2 gears up for release. Raghava is reprising Rajinikanth's popular role Vettaiyan Raja in Chandramukhi 2. Also read: First look of Raghava Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja from Chandramukhi 2

Raghava Lawrence takes blessings from Rajinikanth

Ahead of Chandramukhi 2 release, Raghava Lawrence takes blessings from Rajinikanth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of Chandramukhi 2's release on September 28, Raghava Lawrence visited Rajinikanth's residence on Tuesday to seek the veteran actor's blessings. He touched Rajinikanth's feet and the two also hugged. Raghava also congratulated the actor for the success of his last film Jailer, which grossed over ₹650 crore worldwide.

Sharing a video compilation of their meeting, the actor wrote on X (Twitter), “Hi friends and fans. Today I met my Thalaivar and guru @rajinikanth to wish him for Jailer’s blockbuster success and got blessings for Chandramukhi 2 release on September 28. I’m so happy. Thalaivar is always great. Guruve Saranam (Teacher is everything).”

About Chandramukhi 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the 2005 Tamil horror-comedy Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyotika in the lead roles. Chandramukhi 2 is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran, and the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Makers of the much-awaited film recently unveiled the trailer. Kangana plays a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and dancing skills, while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja.

Chandramukhi 2 release postponed

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, the makers shifted the release date of the film. Taking to Instagram, the film’s production house Lyca Productions had shared a short clip with the announcement of the new release date. Sharing the video, they wrote, “Chandramukhi 2 release date has been pushed to September 28 due to technical delays. Vettaiyan and Chandramukhi will be back fiercer than ever. See you at the theatres with an extra special treat. “

Earlier, Chandramukhi 2 was slated to be released on September 15 and now it has been pushed to September 28 due to technical delays.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10