Rajinikanth holds grandchildren close at family getaway in Greece as daughter Soundarya gives rare glimpse into star's personal life
Soundarya Rajinikanth shared photos of her family’s Greece getaway, showing Rajinikanth with his wife, daughters and grandchildren.
Superstar Rajinikanth recently attended his nephew, music composer Anirudh Ravichander's wedding to Kavya Maran in Greece. After the wedding, the actor spent some quality time with his family, including his daughter and grandsons. Now, Soundarya Rajinikanth has shared a few glimpses of their family getaway.
Rajinikanth's Greece vacation with family
On Tuesday, Soundarya took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from their family vacation in Greece. In the first picture, Rajinikanth is seen holding his wife, Latha Rajinikanth's hand, while holding his grandchildren's hands with the other. The actor and his family flash million-dollar smiles as they walk together. The picture also features his daughters, Soundarya and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and his grandsons Yatra Raja, Linga Raja, Ved Krishna and Veer.
Sharing the pictures, Soundarya wrote, "What amazing memories we’ve made in Athens! ❤️❤️❤️ Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway." Rajinikanth looked stylish in casual attire, sporting a brown sweatshirt, black track pants, a white scarf and a blue cap.
Social media users couldn't help but gush over the adorable family pictures. Raashii Khanna commented, "How cute!" Another commented, "If Dhanush Sir was there.. It would be more cute." One comment read, “He won in life! What a beautiful family!”
Rajinikanth and his family recently travelled to Greece to attend the wedding celebrations of their relative, acclaimed music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran. A video of Rajinikanth dancing to Anirudh's song Manasilaayo from the actor's film Vettaiyan went viral on social media. The newlyweds could be seen cheering him on. The peppy track, composed by Anirudh, had become a chartbuster upon its release.
Rajinikanth's recent and upcoming films
Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer 2. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also featured Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik in key roles, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and others joining the cast. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and collected over ₹835 crore worldwide at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.
He will next be seen in the action thriller Dharman. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film also stars Ram Pothineni, Simran, Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, Sreeleela and Yogi Babu in key roles. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International along with Turmeric Media, the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is scheduled to release in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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