Rajinikanth in new look kickstarts Thalaivar 170 shoot with pooja. See pics

Veteran Rajinikanth shared a glimpse of his new look for his upcoming film, Thalaivar 170 (tentative title). On Wednesday, he began the shoot with a muhurat pooja in Trivandrum. The production house, Lyca Productions shared pictures from the sets and revealed Rajinikanth's refreshing look. Also read: Rajinikanth's first look poster from Thalaivar 170 out

Rajinikanth's new look for Thalaivar 170

After Jailer, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Thalaivar 170 .

The photo showed the film team alongside Rajinikanth during the pooja. He opted for a casual shirt and pants. His new hairstyle was the highlight of his look.

He stood posing with others, including Manju Warrier, Rakshan in a photo. Another one showed him lighting diyas during the puja. The post read, “ #Thalaivar170 journey begins with an auspicious pooja ceremony today at Trivandrum.”

Fans react to Rajinikanth look

Responding to the update, a fan wrote, “Thalaivar in this look is amazing and different with the white beard and Black hairstyle... This is going to be a banger.” “After Petta, this is the first change of make over for Thalaivar. Looking dashing,” added another. Someone also tweeted, “Thalaivar looking young and handsome.”

Thalaivar 170

Earlier in the day, the production house had unveiled a poster of Thalaivar 170 featuring Rajinikanth. It gave fans a glimpse of Rajinikanth in the film, looking handsome in all-black look. He wore a black suit with a black shirt and black sunglasses in the poster.

Sharing the poster, Lyca Productions said in the caption, “Lights Camera Clap & ACTION. With our Superstar @rajinikanth and the stellar cast of Thalaivar 170 the team is all fired up and ready to roll! Hope you all enjoyed the Thalaivar feast. Now it's time for some action! We'll come up with more updates as the shoot progresses.”

Thalaivar 170, the working title of the film, is directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The film marks the onscreen reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth after 32 years. Besides them, it also had Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Rakshan's entry in the ensemble cast is no less than a treat to the fans.

In the film, Rajinikanth is touted to appear as a retired police officer. While not much has been revealed, the film is said to focus on a fake encounter. After Jailer, composer Anirudh Rajinikanth is again to collaborate with the veteran in the film.

