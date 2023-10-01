Rajinikanth's new Lal Salaam poster out, film directed by daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth to release on Pongal 2024

Earlier in July, Rajinikanth had completed filming for daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial Lal Salaam. Now, a new poster announcing the eagerly-awaited film's release date is out. The makers announced on Sunday that the film, which features Rajinikanth in a cameo role, will be released in theatres during the festival of Pongal in January 2024. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles and also has a Kapil Dev cameo too. Also read: First look of Rajinikanth from Laal Salaam gets mixed response on internet, character name revealed

Lal Salaam poster

Lal Salaam will be out on Pongal 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Lal Salaam to hit screens on Pongal 2024," tweeted the makers on Sunday without revealing the exact release date. The new poster has a red colour pallete and shows Rajinikanth, who was last seen in the blockbuster Jailer, standing in front of a vintage car near a cricket field. Reacting to it, a fan tweeted, "Will wait eagerly for this movie." Another wrote, “Only few months to go now for another Rajinikanth blockbuster.”

A packed Pongal 2024

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It looks like the festival in January next year will witness many Tamil releases. Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan was the first to announce its arrival in Pongal. Sundar C's Aranmanai 4, Arun Vijay's Vanangaan and Jayam Ravi's Siren are other films that are gearing up for release around Pongal 2024.

About Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is produced by Lyca Productions and presented by A Subaskaran. Lal Salaam will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. In the movie, which revolves around friendship and cricket, Rajinikanth will be seen as a character named Moideen Bhai. Also seen in the film will be former cricketer Kapil Dev as himself. AR Rahman is composing the music and background score, in his maiden collaboration with Aishwarya, Vishnu and Vikranth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lal Salaam shoot

In October 2022, Aishwarya Rajinikanth was rumoured to direct a movie starring Atharvaa in the lead role and Rajinikanth in a cameo appearance. However, in November, Aishwarya, via social media, announced her next directorial titled Lal Salaam, which stars Vishnu Vishal as a cricketer and Vikranth in the lead role. The filming commenced in March 2023 in Chennai, while a muhurat puja was held in December 2022. The team wrapped up the shooting by August.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Aishwarya took to Instagram to share pictures from the upcoming movie's set. The photos featured Rajinikanth and her along with cast members Vishnu Vishal and Jeevitha. "Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa (father)... Lal Salaam, Moideen Bhai... and it's a wrap for THE SUPERSTAR," the director wrote in the caption.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON