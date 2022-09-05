Rajinikanth praises Natchathiram Nagargiradhu; Pa Ranjith reacts: ‘Extremely touched by appreciation from our superstar'

Actor Rajinikanth has heaped praise on filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s latest release Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, calling it his best work. The film, which explores the idea of love and the politics behind it, has garnered rave response from audiences and critics alike. Ranjith took to Twitter to thank Rajinikanth for his words of appreciation. Read more: Anurag Kashyap reviews Pa Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, calls it his favourite film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is Ranjith’s sixth feature. In a refreshing departure from his brand of cinema that usually talks about the horrors of caste-politics, Ranjith’s latest is about love and its politics, and it’s unarguably his boldest work that’s both hard-hitting and controversial. The film stars Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiarasan and Dushara Vijayan in key roles.

Pa Ranjith took to Twitter and wrote: “I am extremely touched by the appreciation from our #superstar @rajinikanth sir after watching Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. ‘This is your best work in terms of direction, writing, casting the performers, art, cinematography, music so far’ are the exact words that he quoted.” Ranjith and Rajinikanth have worked together in two Tamil films – Kabali and Kaala.

Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had praise Pa Ranjith’s latest Tamil film Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, which he saw in a special screening in Mumbai recently. Calling it his favourite film of Ranjith, the Dobaaraa director took to Instagram to review the movie in a long post. He said the film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his Instagram post, Anurag wrote, “Saw Natchathiram Nagargiradhu last night. The uncensored version . This is a film playing inside Pa Ranjith’s head . There is an order in his chaotic mind. Where so many of his identities are having conversations and conflicting with each other . They just want to be and in order to be, they have to assert themselves and hold on to their grounds.”

He further wrote, “It’s a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred . Rene in the film imbibes the spirit of Pa Ranjith. This is his most personal work and my favourite Pa Ranjith film. He is his most vulnerable and naked in this film. Special mention for all the wonderful actors and the music and the cinematographer and the editor and the whole crew.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON