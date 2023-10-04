Rajinikanth's first look poster from Thalaivar 170 out: ‘Lights, camera, clap, action’

After revealing the rest of the cast of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170, Lyca Productions has released a poster featuring the superstar himself. On Wednesday, Lyca Productions offered the first look at Rajinikanth in the film, looking handsome in all black. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan joins Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170, will work with him after 32 years)

Rajinikanth's first look poster

Sharing the poster, Lyca Productions wrote, "Lights Camera Clap & ACTION. With our Superstar @rajinikanth and the stellar cast of Thalaivar 170 the team is all fired up and ready to roll! Hope you all enjoyed the Thalaivar feast. Now it's time for some action! We'll come up with more updates as the shoot progresses," read the tweet. Rajinikanth is seen in a black suit with black shirt and black sunglasses in the poster.

About Thalaivar 170

Thalaivar 170, as is its tentative title, is directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. In this film, Amitabh Bachchan will be working with actor Rajinikanth after 32 years. Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil were also announced as supporting cast.

Actor Rajinikanth is said to play the role of a retired police officer in the film. Also, it is said that the film is going to be about a fake encounter. After Petta, Darbar, Jailer, music composer Anirudh Rajinikanth is going to compose music for this film.

Rajinikanth on Thalaivar 170

Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he will soon start shooting the movie, which will be an entertainer with a social message.

"I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message," the 72-year-old actor told reporters at the Chennai airport before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram.

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the Tamil film, to be produced by Subaskaran.

Rajinikanth's upcoming films also include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam.

