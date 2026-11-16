Sai Pallavi addresses backlash to her character speaking broken Malayalam in Amaran 2 years later; blames director Rajkumar Periasamy

In 2024, when Rajkumar Periasamy’s Amaran was a massive hit and receiving love across the country, there was a section of the audience unhappy with it. The Malayalam audience was unhappy with Sai Pallavi speaking in broken Malayalam for her character, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. Two years later, the actor addressed the criticism while promoting her upcoming Tamil film OM in Kochi, placing the blame squarely on Rajkumar.

Sai Pallavi explains her broken Malayalam in Amaran

Sai Pallavi played Indhu Rebecca Varghese in Rajkumar Periasamy's 2024 hit Amaran.

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At the promotional event for OM, Sai addressed the audience and said, “I need to say one more thing. The director is not here; he has escaped. How many of you have watched Amaran? Everyone watched it, right? In that film, I spoke Malayalam, right? I told him on the very first day that I would shoot after I had properly learned Malayalam. Actually, I know how to speak Malayalam, but I fumble due to nervousness.”

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She then revealed that it was Rajkumar who wanted her to speak in such broken Malayalam, adding, “I asked him if I could speak proper Malayalam or proper Tamil in the film. He said, no, this is a Tamil film. I want the audience to feel the pain of a girl coming from another state and experiencing such a huge loss. They should be able to feel empathy towards her and, at the same time, understand the language. So, I want you to speak this kind of broken Malayalam.”

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Says she thought Malayalam audience would be impressed

{{^usCountry}} Sai also said at the event that she thought the Malayalam audience would be impressed by her character, only for her to receive criticism. Joking that it’s Rajkumar to be blamed for it, she added, “After the film came out, I was actually wanting to impress you all. But most of you said, hey, why did she speak in Malayalam like this? So it’s not me. If you have to blame somebody, it’s the director. But at the same time, it was not done in any other notion. Just to give the Tamil audience the feeling they needed for a character like this. At the same time, it was only to impress you all.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sai also said at the event that she thought the Malayalam audience would be impressed by her character, only for her to receive criticism. Joking that it’s Rajkumar to be blamed for it, she added, “After the film came out, I was actually wanting to impress you all. But most of you said, hey, why did she speak in Malayalam like this? So it’s not me. If you have to blame somebody, it’s the director. But at the same time, it was not done in any other notion. Just to give the Tamil audience the feeling they needed for a character like this. At the same time, it was only to impress you all.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, the actor made it clear that it was never their intention to hurt anyone, saying, “I hope you all understand the reason behind it, or the intention or the purity behind why it was made that way. And still, beyond all that, a lot of people owned Amaran. And for that, thank you.”

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In Amaran, Sai played Indhu, the widow of Major Mukund Varadarajan, played by Sivakarthikeyan. The film, produced by Kamal Haasan, is based on the life of the Ashoka Chakra recipient. The film grossed ₹333 crore and was one of the biggest hits in Tamil that year. OM is Sai’s second film with Rajkumar. Also starring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela in lead roles, the film will be released in theatres on November 20.